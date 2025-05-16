Kaushalya Logistics Unlocks New Growth Potential With Shree Cement Collaboration

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 16: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has announced a significant milestone with the onboarding of a prestigious new client, Shree Cement Limited, one of India's top cement manufacturers. Under this partnership, the company has commenced operations at the Rohtak Depot under the CFA model, marking a major expansion in the company's client portfolio.

This collaboration is a significant milestone for the company, further strengthening its position as one of the trusted and efficient supply chain partners. With this partnership, the company now serves 4 of the top 5 cement manufacturers in India, highlighting a strong presence in the sector.

The Rohtak Depot is the first CFA-model depot/rake point launched by the company in FY 2025-26 and the second new facility started during the current financial year. With this, the company's total network of depots and rake points has grown to 104. The company has also secured approval for the Bhiwani Depot from Shree Cement, which is expected to commence operations shortly.

The tie-up with Shree Cement not only strengthens the company's market presence but also opens up avenues for long-term volume growth and operational scalability. The CFA model enables closer integration with the client's supply chain, offering faster delivery and enhanced service levels.

Looking ahead, the company has set an ambitious target to manage more than 200 depots. The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and scalable supply chain solutions to the cement industry.

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are delighted to partner with Shree Cement Limited, one of India's leading cement manufacturers. This partnership marks a significant achievement for Kaushalya Logistics and clearly reflects the industry's growing confidence in our capabilities. With this addition, we are proud to be serving 4 of the top 5 cement companies in the country, further strengthening our position as a trusted supply chain partner. The launch of the Rohtak Depot under the CFA model is another step toward our mission of delivering seamless, efficient, and scalable supply chain solutions. As we progress toward our goal of expanding to 225 depots by FY26, we remain committed to building strong, long-term partnerships and driving meaningful growth across the cement industry.

