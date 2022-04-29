Kaustubh Sonalkar receives Maharashtra Gaurav for the field of Entrepreneurship, Mentorship and Diversity and Inclusion

Kaustubh Sonalkar wins the prestigious Maharashtra Gaurav for field of Entrepreneurship, Mentorship and Diversity and Inclusion for his mentorship role over the years in the career progression of diverse talent in the industry.

An alumnus of London School of Economics with nearly three decades of corporate experience, Sonalkar is currently playing diverse roles as the 'Mentor of Change' at NITI Aayog, he is also a board member on few prominent technology companies in the US and India. Kaustubh has worked with several prestigious enterprises like the ESSAR Group, Future Group, Welspun, United Nations and PWC. This is a strategic nation-building initiative to engage leaders who can guide and mentor students in Atal Tinkering Labs under the Atal Innovation Mission established (or establishing) across India.

The gala awards night attended by the top leaders of Indian corporate world and leading entrepreneurs was organised by Maharashtra Times with Times Interact team. The occasion was commemorated with the release of special Coffee Table Book titled "Maharashtra Gaurav". This initiative is aimed at recognising and honoring excellence, reputation and exemplary work across various sectors.

On receiving the award, Kaustubh Sonalkar, said "I would like to express my gratitude to the jury members and organizers for honoring me with the prestigious award. This award goes a long way in validating the efforts throughout one's career and life. I believe that such recognitions further motivate people towards working diligently and with honesty in future. It further invigorates me to continue to enable curious and bright youth across India to make future-focused, sustainable professional choices across the business, entrepreneurship, planning, development, culture, sports and any other field that captures their imagination."

Kaustubh is a London School of Economics alumni, with over 27 years in corporate sector both in India and overseas. As a thought leader, he has championed several gender equality initiatives and is well respected in corporate and social sector for his work. His experience pan sectors and experience with global setups like the UN have made him an expert on subjects of the aging workforce, Skill enhancement in sectors, M&A, Strategy growth, and Market penetration in new global markets. His professional journey has been one of adding value to stakeholders and ecosystems. Outside of work, he has been an Under 19 and a Ranji Trophy cricketer, a best-selling author, a Bollywood music composer, and the Founder of Social Venture 'WISE' for Transpeople and young women. Website -

