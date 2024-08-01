Kauvery Hospital Achieves Milestone with 6 Advanced Robotic-Assisted Surgeries in a Single Day

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1: Kauvery Hospital, a leading multi-specialty healthcare provider in Tamil Nadu, proudly announces a remarkable milestone in its pursuit of medical excellence. The hospital successfully performed six robotic-assisted surgeries in a single day, underscoring its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for superior patient outcomes. This achievement also marks the hospital crossing over 100 robotic-assisted surgeries, setting a new benchmark in advanced surgical care.

The state-of-the-art Da Vinci 4th generation robotic system used at Kauvery Hospital is renowned for its precision and minimally invasive capabilities. This advanced technology enables surgeons to perform complex and delicate procedures with enhanced accuracy, reducing recovery time and improving overall patient experience.

Speaking on the advanced Robotic Surgery, Dr Swaminthan Sambandam, Director- Liver, Multi-Organ Transplant Surgery, Robotic GI and Hepato Pancreato Biliary Surgery, says "Robotic-assisted surgery has revolutionized the way we approach complex cases, where hands of a surgeon may not be able to reach the most intricate parts, however with robotic-assisted surgeries the surgeons can control the movement of the robotic arms thereby making it possible to reach difficult areas, and enabling us to perform intricate procedures."

The robotic wrists can move 360 degrees, thereby helping surgeons to perform procedures such as complex gallbladder removal, hernia repair, kidney transplants, hysterectomies, donor hepatectomy and oncological surgeries with unparalleled precision. "The robotic surgeries have also been proven to reduce hospital stays by 50 per cent, and patients can get back to routine life much faster when compared to other methods of surgery. We had successfully performed 6 surgeries in a single day including one Kidney Transplant with a fantastic team of surgeons, anesthetists and nursing team," added Dr Swaminathan

"Kauvery Hospital stands out as a healthcare institution in Tamil Nadu offering the most affordable robotic surgery options. This initiative aligns with the hospital's mission to make world-class healthcare affordable to all, ensuring that advanced medical treatments are within reach for a broader demographic. With Robotic Assisted Surgery, patients can experience faster recovery, lesser pain and shorter hospital stay. With over 100 robotic-assisted surgeries completed, our team of expert surgeons and dedicated medical professionals ensures that our patients receive the best possible outcomes," says Dr Aravindan Selvaraj Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

As per the IRDAI guidelines, majority of health insurance companies cover robotic surgeries thus maximizing the accessibility to a wider population.

