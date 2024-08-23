Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet launches Department of Rheumatology with Specialized Clinics for Lupus and Osteoporosis

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 23: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet launched the Department of Rheumatology, featuring specialized clinics for lupus and osteoporosis. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing advanced, comprehensive care for conditions that are increasingly impacting patients across India. The launch was presided over by Prof A V Ramanan, Rheumatologist from Bristol Royal Hospital for Children and the Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases, Bath, UK.

Rheumatic diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and osteoporosis, are on the rise in India, affecting millions of people. Studies indicate that lupus impacts approximately 5-10 per 100,000 individuals in the Indian population, with women being more commonly affected than men. Another common condition - Osteoporosis, is a condition characterized by weakened bones, is also becoming a growing concern, with estimates suggesting that over 50% of postmenopausal women in India are at risk.

One of the critical issues in managing autoimmune diseases is the delay in diagnosis. Research shows that the average time to diagnose lupus can exceed 5 years from the onset of symptoms, largely due to its complex presentation and the overlap of symptoms with other conditions. Similarly, osteoporosis often goes undiagnosed until a fracture occurs, emphasizing the need for proactive screening and early intervention.

Speaking on the department, Dr Sham S, Senior Consultant Rheumatologist says "Our new Department of Rheumatology is designed to provide focused, comprehensive care for patients with autoimmune diseases including in-house laboratory investigations and advanced imaging technologies that enables a faster turnaround time in diagnosis. With our specialized clinics, we aim to reduce diagnostic delays and offer tailored treatment plans that improve patient outcomes and quality of life."

The department is prepared to manage a wide range of rheumatic conditions, from common diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis to rare disorders such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and vasculitis, Myositis, Systemic sclerosis/Mixed connective tissue disease, Sjogren's syndrome. Our aim is to provide effective, personalized care tailored to each patient's needs.

"The launch of our Department of Rheumatology is a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to provide comprehensive and patient-centered care. By integrating specialized clinics, advanced diagnostic tools, and a multidisciplinary approach, we are not only addressing the immediate needs of our patients but also contributing to the long-term management of complex rheumatic conditions. Our focus on early diagnosis, research, and education underscores our commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing healthcare standards," says Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

