Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet Launches Health Checkup for the elderly at home

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet launched an initiative to provide access to health checkups for the elderly at comfort at their home. The initiative includes tests such as ECG, Complete Blood Count, Urine Analysis, Lipid Profile, Hemoglobin, Hba1c and consultation with geriatrician all at the comfort of home. The initiative was launched by Prof Dr V S Natarajan Founder and Chairman of Dr V S Natarajan Foundation.

The Department of Geriatrics at Kauvery Hospital provides a holistic approach to senior citizen care, which involves a multidisciplinary team of Geriatrician, Physiotherapist, Psychiatrist, Diet and Nutrition expert and specialist doctors for further interventions. Additionally, we offer Home care services where a team of nurses, physiotherapist and geriatricians. This includes monitoring vital signs, administering medications, providing post-operative care, and managing wound care, all tailored to meet the specific needs of the elderly.

Dr Sushmitha, Associate Consultant Geriatrican at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, shared her thoughts on the importance of this initiative and said, "Elders often face unique healthcare challenges that require specialized care. Our Home Care Services are designed to bring care to their doorstep, offering not just medical attention but also emotional support in the comfort of their own home."

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director said, "As India's elderly population continues to grow, the need for professional healthcare services that allow seniors to live independently while receiving the care as their need has become more important. Senior citizens often find it difficult to travel to hospitals even for a regular health checkup. This initiative aims to address this problem thereby helping the elderly in gaining access to expert healthcare.

The session had insightful sessions on importance of adult vaccination, importance of regular health checkups and mental health for the elderly, and fall prevention. The launch event was followed by music performance by Kalaimamani Geetha Raja and Mimicry show with active participation from over 50 elderly people.

