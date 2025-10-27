Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet Performs Complex Hip Fracture Surgery Using Advanced O-Arm Technology for woman aged 33

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet has successfully treated a woman aged 33, with a highly complex acetabular (hip socket) fracture using advanced O-arm imaging technology. The patient, who had sustained multiple injuries and undergone several prior procedures, required delicate surgical intervention due to the complexity of her condition.

The orthopaedic team, led by Dr. Singaravadivelu, Senior Consultant - Orthopaedic Surgery, carried out the procedure by reducing and fixing the fracture from the front. The O-arm system guided the placement of screws into the front portion of the hip joint, enabling the team to work with confidence and precision. This approach reduced the duration of surgery, minimized tissue trauma, lowered radiation exposure, and supported faster recovery. The patient made a steady recovery and regained mobility soon after the operation.

The O-arm system is an advanced surgical imaging platform that provides surgeons with detailed, three-dimensional images and 360-degree real-time guidance during procedures. While conventional C-arm technology is adequate for routine fractures, its two-dimensional imaging often may not provide complete information and a 3D orientation. Even small errors in screw placement in these areas can damage nerves, blood vessels, or vital organs. By offering a comprehensive view of bone structures and implant positioning, the O-arm helps surgeons overcome these challenges with greater accuracy and safety.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Singaravadivelu said, "Pelvic and spinal fractures are among the most demanding conditions in orthopaedics, as the scope for error is very narrow. The O-arm offered us a clear, three-dimensional view throughout the surgery, allowing us to carry out fixation with precision and safety. Also we were able to approach only from the front portion, which will otherwise require 2 to 3 approaches in a conventional method. This has also reduced the surgery time and number of incisions for the individual. This system has redefined the way such complex surgeries can be performed."

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, added,

"At Kauvery Hospital, we continually bring in advanced technologies that make a real difference in surgical practice and patient recovery. The O-arm represents a significant step forward in the treatment of pelvic and spinal fractures, and we are glad to make this facility accessible in Chennai."

With the adoption of O-arm technology, Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet strengthens its position as a leading center for advanced orthopaedic and spine care. By combining surgical expertise with modern imaging systems, the hospital ensures safer procedures, shorter recovery times, and improved outcomes for patients with some of the most complex bone injuries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor