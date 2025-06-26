Kauvery Hospital Heartcity Expands Cardiac Treatment Options with Rotablation Angioplasty

VMPL

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26: Kauvery Hospital Heartcity, Trichy's exclusive and fully dedicated cardiac care centre, is now offering Rotablation Angioplasty on a regular basis bringing a highly specialized procedure for complex coronary artery disease to patients in the Delta region. Known medically as Rotational Atherectomy, this technique is used to treat hard, calcified blockages that cannot be managed through standard balloon angioplasty.

The procedure involves the use of a high-speed, diamond-tipped burr that gently grinds away calcium deposits in the arteries. This creates a smoother pathway for stent placement and allows blood to flow more freely to the heart muscle. Rotablation is most often used in elderly patients and those with long-standing or untreated coronary artery disease where calcification is common.

Leading this advanced cardiac intervention program is Dr. S. Aravindakumar, Chief Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Kauvery Hospital Heartcity. Under his care, the hospital has successfully performed 40 rotablation procedures between 2019 and 2024. He has also completed over 8,000 angioplasties, making him one of the most experienced cardiologists in the region.

"Rotablation is a key tool when treating patients with tough, calcified lesions," said Dr. Aravindakumar. "These are cases where traditional techniques often fall short. With the right clinical expertise, appropriate case selection, and modern equipment, we are able to provide outcomes that give patients a chance at improved quality of life. Many of our patients are in their mid-70s and present with multiple health issues. Having this option available locally makes a real difference."

Kauvery Hospital Heartcity is currently the only dedicated cardiac care facility in the Delta region equipped to perform this procedure on a routine basis. According to data from the National Interventional Council (NIC), only 0.77% of percutaneous coronary interventions in India involved rotablation as of 2018, reflecting how rarely the procedure is available especially outside major metro hospitals.

Dr. T. Senthil Kumar, Chief Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgeon and Executive Director at Kauvery Hospital Heartcity, added, "Our centre provides 24x7 access to interventional cardiology, cardiac surgery, emergency care, and post-operative support. Rotablation is just one example of how we are expanding our treatment capabilities to meet the needs of more patients, particularly those who would otherwise need to travel long distances for care."

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, commented, "With an aging population and increasing incidence of coronary artery disease, it's important to make advanced treatment options available closer to where people live. Kauvery Heartcity has consistently worked toward building comprehensive cardiac programs in non-metro areas, and rotablation is a strong step in that direction."

Patients treated at Kauvery Hospital Heartcity benefit from the hospital's integrated model that brings together cardiology, cardiac surgery, critical care, and diagnostic support under one roof. The centre continues to treat a wide spectrum of heart conditions from congenital defects in children to complex blockages in older adults providing personalized care based on clinical need and evidence-based protocols.

