Kauvery Hospital Honoured with the Prestigious HMA 2025 Excellence Award

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18: Kauvery Hospital, one of India's leading multispecialty healthcare providers, has brought national pride by being honoured with the Excellence Award at the Hospital Management Asia (HMA) 2025 Conference, held on September 10-11 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The HMA Awards are among Asia's most respected recognitions in healthcare, celebrating hospitals that drive innovation, efficiency, and excellence in patient care and operations. This year's conference received 1,440 project submissions from 15 countries, with Kauvery Hospital standing out as the only hospital from India chosen for the final award presentation - a remarkable distinction on the Asian stage.

Kauvery Hospital's winning initiative reflects its deep commitment to environmental sustainability while maintaining world-class medical standards. The hospital has introduced wide-ranging green health measures, including reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, implementing effective waste management and recycling systems, conserving water, and adopting eco-friendly medical supplies. These efforts not only minimize environmental impact but also foster safer, healthier communities, aligning with global sustainability and healthcare goals.

The award was received on behalf of Kauvery Hospital by Dr. Poorna Chandran, Medical Administrator, Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani, who represented the hospital at the ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City.

"This award is a testament to Kauvery Hospital's belief that healthcare is not only about saving lives, but also about protecting the environment for future generations. We are proud to represent India on this international platform and to show that sustainability and healthcare can progress together," said Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

This recognition marks a milestone achievement for Kauvery Hospital and underscores India's growing contribution to global healthcare innovation and sustainability.

