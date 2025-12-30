Kauvery Hospital Launches One-Tap 'SOS' Feature on Kauvery KARE App to Deliver Faster Emergency Care

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30: Kauvery Hospital today announced the launch of its one-tap 'SOS' emergency feature on the Kauvery KARE app, designed to simplify and accelerate access to emergency medical care. The feature enables users to receive immediate medical support with just a single tap, and without the need to remember emergency numbers or explain their location during critical moments.

In emergency situations, panic, confusion, or unfamiliar surroundings often make it difficult for patients or bystanders to communicate essential details to emergency services. Kauvery Hospital's SOS feature addresses this challenge by automatically capturing the user's location through GPS, allowing the nearest ambulance to be dispatched instantly to the exact location.

At the same time, the SOS feature enables the user or bystander to connect with a doctor from Kauvery via a 24/7 video call system, ensuring real-time medical guidance and reassurance until emergency help arrives. This seamless integration of ambulance services and live medical consultation helps bridge the crucial gap between the onset of an emergency and hospital care.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Suresh Sambandam, Founder and CEO, Kissflow said, "True innovation turns complex problems into simple solutions. Kauvery KARE does exactly that-putting lifesaving care with just one tap away. It is inspiring to see a Tamil Nadu leader using digital innovation to solve real world needs and create a massive impact."

Speaking at the launch, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "Today, mobile apps have become a natural part of how people manage their daily lives from mobility to basic essentials that reach them within minutes. When convenience and speed are already expected in these areas, healthcare cannot remain an exception. During medical emergencies, every second matters. During such moments it is natural for patient or their attenders to be worried and in times of panic they will be unable to reach out for help or explain their situation which can lead to delays. Our goal is to remove complexity from emergency care. With the Kauvery KARE SOS feature, help is just one tap away."

Beyond emergency support, the Kauvery KARE app serves as a comprehensive digital healthcare platform. Individuals can book appointments across any Kauvery Hospital unit, opt for video or in-person consultations, access health reports digitally, and manage medical records for multiple family members on a single app. The app is available on iOS and Android.

The launch of Kauvery KARE reflects Kauvery Hospital's commitment to using technology to enhance accessibility, responsiveness, and continuity of care. By combining emergency response with everyday healthcare services, the app aims to provide patients with a dependable, all-in-one digital health solutionavailable anytime, anywhere.

