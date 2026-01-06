Kauvery Hospital, Salem, Marks 20 Liver Transplants Milestone

NewsVoir

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6: Kauvery Hospital, Salem, has completed 20 liver transplants, comprising both deceased donor (cadaver) and live donor procedures. The hospital has been operating its liver transplant programme since 2023, making advanced liver care accessible to patients across Salem and surrounding districts.

The liver transplant unit is led by Dr Swaminathan Sambandam, Senior Consultant & Lead, Multi-Organ Transplant (Liver, Kidney, Pancreas & Small Intestine), and Dr S. Ravikumar, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon.

Equipped with high-end infrastructure, the unit is supported by an expert multidisciplinary team comprising hepatologists, liver transplant anaesthetists, intensive care specialists, and critical care nurses, providing comprehensive care from diagnosis through post-operative recovery. The hospital's liver clinic operates every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Kauvery Hospital, Salem, an empanelled hospital under the Tamil Nadu Government's Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), provides affordable liver transplant services for both adults and children.

In his comments, Dr Swaminathan Sambandam, said, "This milestone is a proud moment for our team and a major step in making liver transplant services accessible to patients in Salem and surrounding districts. We are committed to continuing this journey, bringing life-saving treatment closer to patients and offering hope to families who previously had to travel long distances for such advanced care."

Besides liver transplantation, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, also offers hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgical care for conditions such as liver failure, liver cancer, metabolic and viral liver disorders, acute and chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer, and pancreas and islet cell transplantation.

