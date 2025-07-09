Kauvery Hospital successfully treats man aged 25, admitted after Two Cardiac Arrests and Multiple Organ Failures

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, a leading multispecialty healthcare institution, successfully treated a man aged 25, who was transferred in extremely critical condition from another hospital. The patient had suffered two cardiac arrests and multiple organ failures, affecting his brain, lungs, liver, heart, and kidneys, following a severe viral infection. Due to the complexity of his condition, he was shifted to Kauvery Hospital for advanced critical care interventions.

To ensure a safe transfer, the hospital deployed a team of trained critical care paramedics, as the patient required full ventilatory and multiple organ support that needed to be continued in the ambulance. Upon admission, the critical care medicine team promptly initiated specialized multi-organ support protocols for his lungs, heart, and kidneys. Within a week, his vital organs began to recover, and after a month-long stay in the ICU, he achieved a remarkable recovery, ultimately walking out of the hospital on his own.

Providing further insight into the patient's condition and treatment, Dr. Vetriselvan, Consultant in Critical Care Medicine, Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet explained, "The patient initially developed a viral infection leading to multiple organ failure and was admitted to a local hospital. His condition deteriorated, requiring ICU admission and intubation. After suffering two cardiac arrests and worsening organ function, he needed advanced medical care beyond the capabilities of the local facility. At Kauvery Hospital, our expert team immediately optimised the ICU for his complex needs, implementing organ support, including prone ventilationa technique that significantly enhances lung function in critical cases."

He added, "Within a week, his vital organs began showing signs of recovery. Dialysis, performed by our nephrology team, supported his kidneys, while a tracheostomy ensured continued airway access. Although his lungs took longer to respond, they showed significant improvement after nearly twenty days. After a month in the ICU, he made a full recovery and was discharged, walking out of the hospital unaided. His survival and recovery were made possible through timely interventions, expert ICU management, seamless team coordination, and a deep understanding of critical care."

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals, highlighted the significance of the patient's recovery, stating, "This young man's survival is a testament to the power of timely, expert critical care. Arriving with multiple organ failurea condition often deemed insurmountablehis chances of survival were slim. However, through coordinated efforts, from pre-hospital high-risk transfer to continuous ICU management, combined with his own resilience, we were able to get an extraordinary outcome. This reinforces our mission to provide hope and healing, even in the most challenging medical situations."

