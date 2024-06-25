Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli Saves Life of Young patient with Rare Diaphragmatic Hernia Caused by road accident

VMPL

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25:, Kauvery Hospitals, one of the leading multi-specialty healthcare hospital chains in India has always been at the forefront of medical treatment, technology and services.

A 22-year-old young man was admitted to the emergency ward at Kauvery hospitals, Tirunelveli, with severe internal injuries. CT scan revealed that the accident had caused his abdominal organs, including the small intestine, large intestine, stomach and liver, to move through a hole in the diaphragm and into his chest region. This resulted in breathing difficulties and life-threatening complications. So, immediately patient was stabilized with oxygen support, IV fluids, antibiotics and antihypertensives.

A team of specialists, including Dr Karthikeyan, Surgical Gastroenterologist and Dr Sanjiv Pandian - Cardio-thoracic Surgeon, immediately into action, a minimally- invasive laparoscopic surgical method was opted; but due to difficulty, performed a complex surgical procedure to move the displaced organs back to their original position.

After the surgery, the patient was able to breathe normally and fully recovers within 7 days. He is now back to his daily activities and work.

"The peculiarity of the case is that diaphragmatic hernia is normally seen as a birth defect, but this was caused by a road accident. I'm grateful to the entire team at Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli for their swift diagnosis and successful surgery, which saved the life of this young patient," said Dr Karthikeyan.

"This case is a testament to Kauvery Hospitals' commitment to providing exceptional, life-saving medical care. We are proud of our team of specialists especially Dr Karthikeyan who pooled their expertise handle this rare and complex case, said Dr Lakshmanan, Medical Administrator at Kauvery Hospitals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor