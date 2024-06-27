Kaveesh Mehta and Abraham (Abe) Lee, a 22-Year-Young NYU Graduates Launch FEELINGS: A Revolutionary Fashion Brand

Introducing FEELINGS, a new fashion brand founded by 22-year-old NYU Stern graduates Kaveesh Mehta and Abraham (Abe) Lee, who share a passion for creative expression and cultural resonance. Kaveesh’s global upbringing and fascination with hyper-textural fashion elements, combined with Abe’s New York roots and background in music and songwriting, have culminated in a brand that transcends traditional fashion boundaries. FEELINGS aims to build a community where people worldwide can express themselves through innovative, value-driven clothing.

Kaveesh Mehta and Abraham (Abe) lee mentioned that “Our goal with FEELINGS is to create a brand that evokes emotions and fosters connections. Every stitch and design is crafted to tell a story and empower individuals to express their true selves.”

FEELINGS’ debut collection features high-quality, thoughtfully designed pieces that blend cultural influences with modern trends, tailored for fashion-forward individuals who seek to make a statement.’

