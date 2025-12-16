Kavita Kerawalla Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at MIMAMSA 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Ms Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th Edition of the MIMAMSA Education Conclave 2025, one of Maharashtra's most respected platforms honouring excellence and innovation in schooling. This prestigious recognition highlights her exceptional impact on K-12 education in India, her commitment to student-centric learning, and her leadership in transforming the educational landscape.

For more than two decades, Kavita Kerawalla has played a defining role in shaping the academic philosophy and progressive learning frameworks of VIBGYOR. Her contribution is deeply aligned with the vision of Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, the Founder Chairman of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, who has been widely acclaimed for building one of India's fastest-growing and most future-ready school networks. Together, Rustom Kerawalla and Kavita Kerawalla have positioned VIBGYOR as a leader in holistic education, modern pedagogy, and institution building.

Under their leadership, VIBGYOR has established itself as a top K-12 school network known for its balanced focus on academic excellence, experiential learning, values-based education, and holistic development. The Group's innovative platformssuch as VIBGYOR VIVA, VIBGYOR MUN, and other interdisciplinary learning experiencesreflect the Kerawallas' shared belief that schools must prepare students for real-world challenges, not just examinations.

Ms Kavita Kerawalla's long-term vision emphasises inquiry-driven education, socio-emotional development, and environments where children feel encouraged, supported, and inspired. Her educational philosophy complements the strategic direction set by Mr Rustom Kerawalla, who has been instrumental in expanding VIBGYOR to over 40 schools across 15 major Indian cities, educating more than 55,000 students nationwide.

Rustom Kerawalla's leadership was also recognised recently with the EducationWorld Lifetime Achievement Award 2025, further amplifying his influence in India's education sector.

Speaking on receiving the MIMAMSA award, Ms Kavita Kerawalla said:

"The MIMAMSA Award holds a very special place in my heart because it celebrates the true essence of education: nurturing young minds with purpose, compassion, and curiosity. This recognition reflects the collective passion of our educators, the trust of our parents, and the spirit of our students. When we place the child at the centre of every decision, meaningful transformation becomes inevitable."

The combined legacy of Rustom Kerawalla and Kavita Kerawalla continues to shape the future of VIBGYOR and the broader K-12 education ecosystem in India, making the institution a benchmark for excellence and holistic learning.

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools

Founded in 2004, VIBGYOR Group of Schools is one of India's leading K-12 school networks, consistently recognised for its academic quality, modern infrastructure, and innovative curriculum. It has been awarded the Best Brand - Education 2024 by The Economic Times and the BW Education Award for Academic Excellence in K-12.

Led by Mr. Rustom Kerawalla (Founder Chairman) and Ms. Kavita Kerawalla (Vice Chairperson), VIBGYOR offers top-tier education across CISCE, CBSE, and Cambridge International curricula. The institution is known for its strong teacher training programmes, student wellbeing initiatives, and its commitment to building future-ready learning environments.

