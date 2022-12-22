KBK Group Grandly Celebrates Its 13th Anniversary in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22: KBK Group of Companies, which provides exceptional IT, digital marketing, and hospital services, celebrated its 13th Anniversary on Friday at Kashish Palace, Hyderabad. BJP Telangana Spokesperson NV Subhash and Dr. Suresh Girgani attended the Anniversary Celebrations as Cheif Guest & Special Guest respectively.

Dr.K.Bharath Kumar founded the KBK Group in 2011 as a worldwide corporation with 14 enterprises around the world. Currently offering services in Canada, USA & India. These (https://www.kbkbusinesssolutions.com ) firms provide services in the fields of Information Technology (IT), Training, Consulting, Staffing, Web Design and Development, Digital Marketing (SEO, PPC, & SMM), Healthcare Management, Digital Media and Broadcasting, Property Development, and extending a helping hand to the deserving through the Welfare Organization.

KBK Group has also expanded their verticals to Hospitals under the Name of KBK Hospitals. KBK Group has established as KBK Hospital in 2022, located in the heart of Hyderabad city at LB Nagar near Nagarjuna Sagar Road, they have expanded their footprint in Medicare with a mission to meet the ever-growing demand in health services that have quadrupled after the Covid-19 pandemic. The vision and mission of the hospital are to deliver immediate and long-term treatment services to help patients heal their sicknesses and enjoy a good and healthy life.

Along with all types of general and multi-speciality services, they provide state-of-the-art treatment that does not require amputations for stubborn diseases like gangrene and diabetic foot ulcers. Hospital services that are currently being provided in Hyderabad will be expanded to the whole country, including two Telugu states in the coming days. Speaking at the 13 Years Anniversary Celebrations, Dr. Kakkireni Bharath Kumar said that an agreement has already been made with some heads of hospitals in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and other countries for cooperation in the field of hospitals.

Established in 2009, At Equinox It Solutions LLC, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest standard of web solutions and services. Our team of highly skilled professionals have extensive experience in website designing, web development, software development, article writing, online marketing, search engine optimisation, e-commerce solutions, open source customisation, e-learning solutions, payment gateway integration, mobile application development and implementation. We also provide innovative IoT solutions that help our customers stay ahead of the competition by leveraging cutting-edge technology with superior customer service. Our commitment to delivering excellent results is what sets us apart from other IT companies. We strive to develop long-lasting relationships with our clients by providing them with cost-effective solutions that optimize their business operations and drive success. Our team goes above and beyond to ensure that every project meets its objectives and is completed on time and within budget. We guarantee high-quality support for all our services so you can rest assured that your needs will be taken care of quickly and effectively.

After this, the Chief Guest, BJP Telangana Spokesperson NV Subhash, who attended the anniversary celebration, praised the services provided by KBK Group in the IT sector. KBK Group CEO Bharath Kumar was specially congratulated for expanding from a small IT company to different sectors today.

NV Subhash said that the digital marketing services provided by KBK Group to his hospital Clear Vision Eye Hospital for the past two years have been very satisfactory. Young entrepreneurs like Dr. Kakkireni Bharath Kumar are advised to take advantage of Make In India services introduced by the central government.

Later, a prominent neuro-interventional radiologist who attended as a special guest, Dr. Suresh Girgani appreciated the progress KBK Group of Companies achieved in 13 years. Along with IT and digital marketing, KBK Hospital also wished to achieve more success in the coming period. Dr. Kakkireni Bharath Kumar was especially appreciated for being a part of social service programs.

Employees who have been a part of the success of KBK companies were presented with awards at the hands of the guests. KBK Group’s 13th-anniversary cultural programs by employees impressed viewers.

KBK Hospitals founded by Dr. Kakkireni Bharath Kumar conferred the Pride of Hyderabad 2022 & Dr. Kalam’s Seva Puraskar for his unwavering contribution to society from KBK Group.

Speaking at the ceremony in Hyderabad, KBK Group of Companies CEO Dr. Kakkireni Bharath Kumar announced that ” KBK Group to Organize Free 200+ Health camps from KBK Hospitals in the year 2023″ and thanked everyone who has been a part of KBK Group of Companies’ success for the past 13 years. All these achievements were not possible in one day, he said. He added that he was very happy with the organisation’s progress during these 13 years. Congratulated everyone involved in the development of KBK Group.

