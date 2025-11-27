Kellton Tech Boosts Digital Transformation Prowess with Acquisition of Kumori Technologies; Reports Strong Q2 FY26 Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. has announced a significant strategic move with the approval of its Board for the acquisition of Kumori Technologies Services Pvt Ltd for up to ₹52.50 crore, a development aimed at bolstering its platform-led digital transformation capabilities, particularly in management and AI-driven workflows. This acquisition, which will make Kumori a wholly-owned subsidiary upon completion, signifies Kellton Tech’s commitment to enhancing its service offerings, especially in ServiceNow-focused IT services, including consulting, implementation, and managed services across ITSM, ITOM, cloud, DevOps, and workflow automation, building upon Kumori’s demonstrated expertise in complex European implementations. The deal structure includes an upfront payment of approximately ₹26.50 crore expected by Q3 FY2025-26, with the remainder subject to performance-based earn-outs over three years.

This strategic acquisition comes on the heels of Kellton Tech’s robust financial performance for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26). The company reported a substantial Year-over-Year revenue growth of 11.1 per cent, with total revenue reaching Rs 300.90 crore, a 1.6 per cent sequential increase from the previous quarter. Profitability remained strong, with an EBITDA of Rs 37.80 crore and an EBITDA margin of 12.6 per cent, alongside a net profit of Rs 24.10 crore, reflecting an 8 per cent PAT margin and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Rs 0.42.

Kellton Tech, a global leader in AI and digital transformation headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with a presence across the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, continues to solidify its market position. The company’s operational achievements, including the successful implementation of a next-generation integration platform for a leading global food services enterprise and its critical role in powering the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025, underscore its capability in executing large-scale digital transformation projects and its expertise in cloud-native engineering. These achievements, coupled with recognitions from leading analysts for its digital engineering and SAP services, highlight Kellton Tech’s commitment to innovation and delivering transformative solutions to a diverse range of clients across multiple industries.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor