Kennametal India Sales Grew By 6.9% Year Over Year For Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Kennametal India Limited (KIL) concluded Q4 FY25, ended June 30, 2025, delivering sales of ₹ 3,234 Mn, 6.9% higher as compared to ₹3,024 Mn in the same quarter last fiscal. The results were driven by market growth across the company's portfolio of tooling, wear-resistant, and machining solutions.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) was ₹413 Mn compared to ₹ 400 Mn in the same quarter last fiscal year, up 3.2% from operational excellence, cost efficiency measures and higher volumes.

Commenting on the results, Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, KIL, said, “We continued our revenue growth this quarter, while enhancing operational efficiency to drive profitability. Despite uncertainties around tariffs and evolving market dynamics, we leveraged the momentum in our domestic market and continued to deliver innovative solutions that address our customers' most critical machining challenges.”

Kennametal India Limited is a subsidiary of Kennametal Inc., USA. With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling, and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering, and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day, approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries to stay competitive. Kennametal Inc. generated approximately $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024.

Learn more at www.kennametal.com .

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor