Kennametal India sales higher by 8.3 Percent for Q4 FY24, PBT up 48.7 Percent

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 12: Kennametal India Limited concluded Q4 FY24, ended June 30, 2024, registering sales of ₹ 3,024 Mn, 8.3% higher as compared to ₹ 2,793 Mn in the same quarter last fiscal, driven by volume growth by the Hard Metal segment and a strong performance by the Machining Solutions Group. Profit Before Tax (PBT) was ₹ 400 Mn against ₹269 Mn, up 48.7% over the same quarter last fiscal.

Commenting on the results, Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India said, “Our financial performance was largely driven by domestic market growth and operational excellence leading to higher profitability. We saw robust orders by the Machining Solutions Group, delivering growth of over 20.5% for the quarter. We continued to execute our strategic imperatives, which drove profitable growth and maintained our focus on long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

About Kennametal

Kennametal India Limited is a subsidiary of Kennametal Inc., USA. With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling, and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering, and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries to stay competitive. Kennametal Inc. generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more atwww.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor