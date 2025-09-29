Kenstar Brings Comfort, Style, and Savings to Festive Celebrations

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 29: As the festive season ushers in a surge of consumer demand, Kenstar, one of India's most trusted home appliance brands, is all set to delight households with a wide range of offerings that combine innovation, efficiency, and style. Unveils India's first 5-Star BEE-rated air coolers, next-gen water heaters, and kitchen appliances

This festive season, Kenstar is highlighting three marquee launches like:

- India's first 5-Star BEE-rated air coolers with a 5-year warranty, equipped with BLDC Maxx Technology, Quadra Flow air delivery, Hydro Dense Mesh pads, and robust double ball bearing motors.

- Next-generation water heaters under the 'Bath Ban Jaye' campaign, designed with SwirlHeat Technology for 20% more hot water, German Blue Sapphire coating for 40% longer lifespan, and a 7-Level Safety Shield for unmatched protection.

- New kitchen appliances portfolio, which includes high-performance mixer grinders, microwave ovens, induction cooktops, and its newly launched digital air fryers, offering healthier, oil-free cooking options for the modern household.

These launches and extensions reaffirm Kenstar's focus on energy efficiency, durability, and lifestyle-driven design, ensuring consumers find solutions that not only meet their needs but elevate their everyday living.

Speaking about the festive season, Mr. Santosh Bhamre, COO - Kenstar, said: "Festivals in India are about joy, togetherness, and creating memories and Kenstar is proud to be part of these celebrations. This season, we are offering products that combine innovation, energy efficiency, and style, while staying affordable for every household. With our wide product range, strengthened dealer network, and growing digital presence, we are confident of delivering strong festive growth and deepening consumer trust. At Kenstar, success is not just measured in numbers, but in the everyday comfort and delight we bring to homes across India."

Kenstar's strength lies in its omnichannel reach, with reinforced dealer partnerships supported by training and incentive programs to ensure robust retail presence across the country. Complementing its offline network, Kenstar's appliances are also widely available on leading e-commerce platforms and its own D2C website, providing seamless access for today's digitally savvy consumers.

To maximize festive connect, Kenstar has rolled out a 360° festive marketing strategy, combining mass media through TVCs, radio, and cinema with outdoor visibility, digital storytelling, and regional activations. With attractive festive offers and easy financing options, the brand is expecting double-digit growth this season. With the GST rate on appliances maintained at 18%, Kenstar continues to keep its products competitively priced, ensuring festive purchases remain accessible to middle-income households.

About Kenstar

Kenstar is a leading home appliances brand in India known for its pioneering innovations in air coolers, small home appliances, water heaters and large appliances. With a portfolio spanning a wide range of home appliances, the brand is committed to delivering superior quality, cutting-edge technology, and products designed to elevate modern living.

For more details, visit https://kenstar.in/ or https://youtu.be/OTEtFfEdoJA?si=nqpPAYw-Duub0aqu

