Kenya to Lead Modernization of African Textile Industry through ITME Africa & Middle East 2023, 30th November - 2nd December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: 18 countries converging in Nairobi from 30th Nov - 2nd December 2023 in order to forge new business partnerships, explore opportunities and network with local textile industry to present fresh custom leads. The event organized by India ITME Society will create a platform for participating companies to interact with importers, buyers, agents/dealers not only from Kenya but also from multiple counties in the African continent looking at reviving or strengthening their textile industry.

Participation from Machinery manufactures and textile technologist: India, Turkey, Taiwan, Italy, Benin, Ghana, Kenya, Austria, Zambia, Sri Lanka, Germany, Rwanda, Spain, China etc. in ITME Africa & Middle East 2023.

Indian companies are enthusiastically viewing this event as an opportunity to extend their customer base in the upcoming and new market in the African continent as well as Middle East.

Major brands and manufactures like Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (LMW), A.T.E. Huber Envirotech, Luwa India, Kusters Calico, Gurjar Gravers, Hindtex Industries, Lakshmi Card Clothing, Perfect Equipments, Precision Rubber Industries, Rosari Biotech, S B Dyesprings, Weavetech Engineers, Almac Laser, Yamuna Machine, Krsna Group, Bluejade Texink, Sunita Impex, Supertex Industries, Krossmark Innovations, ALG Group ( South Africa) have already confirmed their presence in this international event. Country pavilions from China, Italy, Ghana, Turkey and Taiwan shall showcase the technology and engineering expertise from their respective countries.

ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 is poised to be more than an event or an exhibition and propose to bring to table complete solutions for textile industry, affordable technology, international exposure, learning and experience, confluence of business houses, investment opportunities, joint venture, access to finance, networking with technocrats, educators, thus paving way for a wave of knowledge, progress, growth and prosperity.

India ITME Society Team personally visited Indian Embassy, Govt Organizations & Associations in Kenya ensuring their support to this event by promoting visitor engagement activities. This technology & trade business event is wholeheartedly supported by Kenyan Government & Industry Bodies.

Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industries

Patricia B. A. Aruwa, Deputy Director - Industries Business Environment and Private Sector Development Directorate, Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industries, State Department for Investment Promotion said this event shall definitely initiate two-way trade and investment linkages between Kenya and India.

Export Processing Zones Authority, Kenya

Richard Cheruiyot, Chairman & Hussain Mohamed, CEO supported ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 on their Twitter platform: ITME Africa and Middle East 2023 is set to take place from November 30 – December 2, 2023 at @KICC_kenya @ IndiainKenya @MITI_ke @Investment_KE @ IndustryKE @Trade_Kenya

twitter.com/epzakenya/status/1688972979290456064?t=z-r_lL280eqUr4BL4PYC2Q&s=08

Kenya Association of Manufacturers

Anthony Mwangi, Chief Executive, KAM, said that ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 will be a great opportunity to interact with Exhibitors & Business delegates from 18 countries across the world.

KenInvest

June Chepkemei, Ag. Managing Director and Michael Ogutu, Investment Promotion Officer expressed enthusiasm & keen interest about this event at hosted at Nairobi, Kenya.

KEPSA

Jaswinder Bedi, Chairman, Kenya, Export Promotion & Branding Agency, Chairperson, Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) said that there are many success stories of India-Kenya business collaboration & more participation is always welcome & leads to economic growth.

The opportunity for group industry delegation is also available to visit the event in order to network with trade associations, Government officials as well as industry members.

India ITME Society has taken a great pains to create this opportunity for textile industry, textile engineering and allied industry to explore new horizons in Africa and Middle East.

We invite you to participate as an exhibitor or as a visiting delegate by registering at our website www.itme-africa.com audio visual presentation on the event can be viewed at youtu.be/VtBqO3bxICE.

We welcome you to this unique event and look forward to your participation in ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 - “The Right Place & the Right Time to Aspire, Compete, Explore Prosperity Through Textile Technology & Engineering.”

