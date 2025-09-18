Kerala a bridge between India and Europe: CM Vijayan on blue economy conclave

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday reacted to the first-ever Kerala-European Union (EU) Blue Economy Conclave, saying that the state’s future is intrinsically tied to the seas.

“Kerala has always looked to the oceans not only for sustenance but also for innovation, resilience, and growth. This conclave is an opportunity to shape a global alliance for a sustainable and equitable blue economy, with Kerala as a bridge between India and Europe,” said CM Vijayan on the two-day event.

He is slated to inaugurate the event on Friday here, while the proceedings commenced on Thursday at the conclave venue, on the famed beach destination of Kovalam.

The two-day event brings together senior leaders from Kerala, the Government of India, and the European Union to chart new pathways for sustainable ocean-based growth.

EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Herve Delphin, who is leading the European delegation, underscored the importance of the conclave as a collaborative platform.

“EU relations and partnership with India are multi-fold and multi-sectoral. With its unique potential in maritime activities, coastal resilience, wellness and tourism, Kerala presents many opportunities for European stakeholders. The conclave is therefore more than a single event -- it is a collaborative platform where EU expertise and investment can accelerate India’s blue economy vision and generate mutual benefits,” said Delphin.

State Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian, who travelled to Europe to get maximum participation from EU countries, said this conclave underlines Kerala’s commitment to sustainable fisheries, aquaculture, and coastal resilience.

“

A “Team Europe” delegation of ambassadors and senior diplomats from 17 EU member states is attending the conclave, led by Ambassador Delphin. Representatives from Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, and Romania, along with senior officials from Austria, France, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden, are part of the mission.

Union Ministers and secretaries from both the Centre and Kerala are also participating, reflecting strong national support for blue economy cooperation with Europe.

With 600 km of coastline, extensive inland waters, and rich marine biodiversity, Kerala is at the forefront of India’s blue economy transformation.

The European Union has long placed the blue economy at the core of its sustainable growth agenda. In 2022, the sector employed 4.5 million people and generated nearly 890 billion pounds in turnover across Europe.

Flagship programmes such as BlueInvest and the European Ocean Pact are driving clean maritime transport, renewable energy, circular economy models, and fisheries sustainability, with scope for collaboration with India and Kerala.

The conclave will deliberate on climate-resilient coastal development, harbour modernisation, logistics and shipping investments, sustainable aquaculture and post-harvest innovations, renewable energy, education and skill development, and coastal tourism.

Policy dialogues, expert panels, and networking sessions will explore long-term strategies for investment and cooperation.

