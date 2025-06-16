Kerala Crime Files Returns with Season 2

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: Following the tremendous success of its debut season, the critically acclaimed Malayalam crime thriller Kerala Crime Files is back with a gripping new instalment. Titled Kerala Crime Files Season 2 - The Search for CPO Ambili Raju, the much-anticipated series will premiere on June 20 on Jio Hotstar.

This season dives into the haunting mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of a police officer, promising a darker and more intense storyline. The recently released trailer has already stirred excitement across social media, offering chilling glimpses into the murky depths of a police investigation that unearths dark, hidden secrets. The series is penned by Bahul Ramesh, the writer behind the critically lauded box office hit malayalam movie ' Kishkinda Kandam'

Far from a straightforward whodunit, the narrative hints at deeper power struggles and internal conflicts within the force. As the search unfolds, the trailer suggests a shadowy game played behind closed doorsone riddled with secrets, betrayal, and manipulation. With its dark tone and suspenseful mood, the trailer promises a deeper, more intense season that pushes Kerala Crime Files into bold new territory.

The disappearance of CPO Ambili Raju, a respected officer, becomes the central mystery, but the trailer suggests this is just the tip of the iceberg. With cryptic voice-overs and disturbing visuals, it teases themes of police brutality, systemic rot, and moral ambiguity.

The tone is noticeably darker and more atmospheric than Season 1, heavily emphasizing psychological tension and emotional conflict. The background score by Hesham Abdul Wahab adds to the unease, with haunting notes amplifying the suspense.

Returning to the investigation are fan favourites SI Manoj Sreedharan and CI Kurian Avaran, portrayed once again by Aju Varghese and Lal, respectively.

The second season also introduces a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Arjun Radhakrishnan, Indrans, Harisree Asokan, Noorin Shereef, and acclaimed filmmaker Jeo Baby, all making their debut in the series.

Directed by Ahammed Khabeer and written by Bahul Ramesh, the series is produced under the Monkey Business banner by Hassan Rasheed, Ahammed Khabeer, and Jithin Stanislaus. The technical team includes Jithin Stanislaus as Director of Photography, Mahesh Bhuvanend as Editor, and Hesham Abdul Wahab handling the music.

The first season, Kerala Crime Files - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara, holds the distinction of being the first Malayalam original on a leading OTT platform. Lauded for its gripping storytelling and cinematic execution, it won over both critics and audiences, establishing a devoted fanbase.

With heightened stakes, layered narratives, and a cast of seasoned actors, Kerala Crime Files Season 2 is set to deliver a chilling investigative drama that raises the bar for Malayalam web series.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor