Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan inaugurated Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad Samajik Sevakund in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Governor of Kerala, His Excellency Arif Mohammad Khan inaugurated the Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad Samajik Sevakund in Pune on Friday. This sevakund is a non-government organization that will work to uplift the underprivileged sector. Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad Samajik Sevakund is at the Swami Krupa Building, Mumbai-Banglore Highway, Warje Pune.

Dr. Anant Bhagwat, President of Global Strategic Policy Foundation, Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad, Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Ashvajit Gaikwad, President of Sevakund, Nandkishor Shahade, Vice President, General Secretary Abhijit Gaikwad, Treasurer Ratanbhai Choithani, Secretary Ramesh Jadhav, Trustee Sanjay Karnik, Anil Sonpathaki, Atul Bhosale, Adv Mahendra Dalalkar, Mahesh Chauhan, Gopal Nagdiya, Gopal Gupta were present at the occasion.

Arif Mohammad Khan congratulated and appraised the initiative. He mentioned in his speech, “Knowledge, charity, and fraternity are the core of Indian culture. From a sense of gratitude, one should remain committed to the welfare of the underprivileged and weaker sections.Through this Sevakund, I believe that work will be done in education, health, employment generation, and environmental protection. This initiative is highly commendable and will complement efforts to elevate the standard of living for the underprivileged.”

Further, he said, ‘Knowledge is the hallmark of Indian culture. However, its dissemination has not been as extensive as it should have been. Today, there is widespread illiteracy in rural and tribal areas. There is a lack of facilities for health and education. In such times, if organizations working with a social spirit come forward, it will help address these issues. The Sevakund initiative undertaken by Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad and his colleagues will play an important role in societal transformation.

Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad said, ‘Through the Sevakund, we have undertaken initiatives such as encouraging students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue education, providing health facilities to those in need, offering comprehensive support to tribal and rural areas, and providing means for livelihood. The work of Sevakund has been ongoing for the past two years. We aim to make a significant contribution in the areas of education, health, employment, and environment in the coming times.”

At the event, the Governor distributed educational materials to needy students in a symbolic gesture. Dr. Anant Bhagwat gave the welcome address. Nayan Jayprakash compared the program. Nandkishor Shahade expressed the vote of thanks.”

Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad Samajik Sevakund is a non-governmental organization (NGO) focused on social welfare and community development. The Sevakund’s objectives are to distribute educational materials to needy students, Health camps, and medical aid programs, Vocational training and employment support, Environmental awareness campaigns, and conservation efforts. The Sevakund was established by Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad and his team to address the needs of marginalized communities. It has been operational for the past two years and continues to expand its reach and impact. The organization is guided by a dedicated team of professionals and volunteers committed to social service and community upliftment. The Sevakund plays a significant role in improving the quality of life for the underprivileged, contributing to social transformation and community development through its various programs and initiatives, as mentioned by Nandkishor Shahade.

