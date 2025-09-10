Kerala State Financial Enterprises Wins Coveted National Award

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), a public sector enterprise owned by the Government of Kerala, has been honored with the prestigious Swadesh Samman Award at the 6th edition of the Swadesh Conclave, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This recognition acknowledges KSFE's exceptional performance and leadership in fostering growth among public sector non-banking institutions, thereby establishing a commendable standard for the entire sector.

The prestigious Swadesh Samman Award was presented to Sri Varadarajan, Chairman, and Dr. S. K. Sanil, Managing Director of KSFE, by the Hon'ble Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Sri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Certificate of Honor was presented by Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kotiswar Singh, in recognition of KSFE and its leadership for their exceptional contributions to the nation's MNBC sector.

The event was graced by the presence of Sri Jatin Prasad, the Hon'ble Minister of State for IT, Government of India."

"Credibility, transparency, and the Kerala government's assurance are the core strengths of KSFE," said Chairman Sri Varadarajan. He expressed pride that KSFE's business volume has doubled to a lakh crore business during the tenure of the current state government.

Dr. S. K. Sanil, the Managing Director of KSFE, emphasized that the company's consistent profitability is a result of its forward-thinking objectives, modernization initiatives, technological advancements, and the significant contributions of its employees. He noted that KSFE posted a profit of ₹512 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, setting a new benchmark for the sector.

The 'Swadesh Samman' is one of the highest honors, celebrating institutions and leaders who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields, shaping the idea of a "Transforming Bharat." Past recipients of the Swadesh Samman award include notable figures like His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Ratan Tata, Amartya Sen, Sri M, and the late Lata Mangeshkar, as well as prestigious institutions like ISRO, BRAHMOS, All India Radio, and Prasar Bharati.

The awards, conferred by the Balaji Foundation, were meticulously evaluated by a panel of nine esteemed judges, including a former Chief Justice of India, distinguished industrialists, artists, and other luminaries.

About KSFE:

Established in 1969, KSFE operates as a miscellaneous non-banking company (MNBC) fully owned by the Government of Kerala. The company was founded to provide a public sector alternative to private chit fund businesses and protect the public from fraudulent operators. KSFE is a consistently profitable public sector enterprise that has demonstrated significant financial strength. It recently became the first MNBC in India to achieve a business turnover of ₹1 lakh crore.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor