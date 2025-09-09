Kerala tipplers can now exchange plastic liquor bottles as sales hit record high

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 9 In a major step towards environmental sustainability, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) will roll out a bottle-return scheme for plastic liquor containers starting Tuesday.

Bevco Managing Director Harshita Attalluri announced that a refundable deposit system has been introduced, whereby a label will be affixed to each bottle, and consumers will be charged Rs 20 as a deposit at the time of purchase.

“When the bottle is returned, the same amount will be refunded. We urge everyone to return as many bottles as possible. This is being launched on a trial basis and will come into full effect from the New Year," Attalluri said.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with Clean Kerala Company. Initially, customers will be required to return bottles to the same outlet from which they were purchased.

However, Bevco is also considering the feasibility of enabling bottle returns at any outlet across the state.

"Anyone can bring the bottles back to the shop," the MD clarified, adding that the move is aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting recycling.

The decision comes at a time when Bevco has registered record-breaking liquor sales during the Onam season.

According to official figures, Bevco outlets across the state sold liquor worth Rs 920.74 crore in just eleven days, surpassing last year’s figures by Rs 78.67 crore.

Among all outlets, the highest sales this year were recorded at Tirur in Malappuram, where liquor worth Rs 6.41 crore was sold.

Last year, the Karunagappally outlet in Kollam had topped the state’s sales charts.

Officials attribute the surge in Onam sales to strong festive demand, despite rising prices of premium brands.

With both an all-time high in revenue and the launch of a green initiative, Bevco is seeking to balance its commercial success with social responsibility.

The bottle-return scheme, once fully operational, is expected to significantly cut down on plastic waste generated by the liquor trade in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor