Kerala unveils Vision 2031 to become leading industrial hub

Thiruvananthapuram Oct 23 The Kerala government on Thursday released its landmark Vision 2031 document, outlining an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into a major industrial powerhouse and a preferred destination for investment in India.

Industries, Law and Coir Minister P. Rajeeve presented the plan, emphasising that structural reforms, industrial corridors, and innovation hubs will be central to strengthening the state’s secondary sector.

As part of the initiative, the government plans to amend the Single Window Clearance Board Act to facilitate the creation of industrial townships and special investment zones.

A Kerala University for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be established under a public-private partnership model, providing industry-oriented education and fostering innovation and incubation.

The plan envisions multiple sector-specific industrial clusters.

The Vizhinjam Outer Area Growth Corridor will leverage the port’s potential with eight clusters and the Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur Growth Triangle spanning 1,700 acres to create a port-based industrial ecosystem.

200 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and innovation parks are planned to position Kerala as a global destination for high-tech operations.

Key projects include the Kochi Global City on 358 acres, aimed at attracting corporate headquarters and financial institutions, projected to generate 1.2 lakh direct and 3.6 lakh indirect jobs.

An aero-defence and drone cluster near Thiruvananthapuram, biotech and ESDM campuses in Malabar, and a Kannur-Kasaragod industrial corridor focusing on FinTech, AI, robotics, handlooms, and logistics are also part of the plan.

Other strategic initiatives include a mega food processing park in Kollam, a maritime and marine park in Alappuzha, a medical biotech hub in Thiruvananthapuram, and a Robotics and Gem & Jewellery Park in Thrissur.

Wayanad and Palakkad will host specialised clusters for coffee and graphene-based products.

The Green Hydrogen Valley project, with hubs in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, aims to promote sustainable industrial growth.

The plan also focuses on MSME development, proposing 50 campus industrial parks, 100 private industrial parks, and 25 expatriate industrial parks under the Mission One Lakh MSME Scaling Scheme, with an aim to strengthen small enterprises and boost Keltron’s turnover to Rs 2,000 crore.

Vision 2031 positions Kerala as a forward-looking industrial hub, combining infrastructure development, technological innovation, and human capital investment to drive long-term economic growth.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor