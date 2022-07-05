Kesar India Limited IPO Closes: Issue Over-Subscribed; Allotments on 8thJuly

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kesar India Limited, Kesar lands a zero-debt real-estate brand having a total land reserve of 123.70 lac sqft, went live on 30th June 2022 and has received a stellar response from all categories of investors.

At the close of subscription on 4th July 2022, the issue was oversubscribed by nearly 2 times, with the maximum bids a little over 2.62 times in the NII category. The allotment of shares will be done on July8, while shares will be listed on BSEon July 12th.

Based out of central India, Maharashtra, Kesar India limited, is a zero-debt real estate company building residential and commercial projects under the brand name Kesar Lands. The vision and mission of the brand are to emerge as one of India's most trusted real estate brands and contribute to the development of the new India.

"We are delighted to have received an astounding response to our IPO listing. We look forward to utilizing these funds to finance the development expenses of our existing & upcoming projects and other operational functions", said a representative from Kesar India Limited.

The ISO 9001:2008 company is a vertically integrated company that houses several businesses under its umbrella - real estate, finance, jewellery & bullion, organic farming, venture capital, media services and capital market.

