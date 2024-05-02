Kesar Lands - Kesar India Limited Breaks Record with Early Delivery of Kesar Gateway, Sets New Industry Standard

BusinessWire India

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: In a remarkable display of efficiency and dedication, Kesar Gateway, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, has been completed in a record-breaking time 28 Months earlier than its proposed completion date of March 2026, marking a new milestone in the company's illustrious history of delivering ahead of schedule.

"At Kesar, we have always believed in setting benchmarks rather than merely meeting them. The early delivery of Kesar Gateway is a testament to our ethos of delivering beyond expectations," remarked Sachin Gopal Gupta, Managing Director at KESAR INDIA LIMITED. "With a history of delivering projects ahead of schedule, we have once again showcased our ability to uphold our values of integrity, quality, and transparency."

The successful completion of the project can be attributed to the company's strategic decision of not relying on customer's funds but instead to infuse its own capital into the development. At the heart of this approach lies a fundamental shift in perspective, that is, in willingness to invest in delivering quality results by investing their own capital into projects, instead of relying on funds from external sources. This approach demonstrates commitment, control, and flexibility. It also boosts confidence, accountability, and innovation. By prioritizing internal resources, company enhances project outcomes and fosters a culture of excellence and resilience.

This milestone serves as a testament to Kesar's enduring legacy of exceeding anticipations, delivering more than promised & longstanding commitment to outperforming expectations. The company has consistently proven its ability to deliver projects ahead of schedule, with 5 other projects successfully handed over before time in central India. This accomplishment also highlights Kesar's unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. By delivering Kesar Gateway 28 Months ahead of schedule, Kesar has once again set a new standard of excellence in the industry.

Kesar Gateway solidifies Kesar's commitment to developing exceptional projects that redefine benchmarks. With a development potential of 1 million+ square feet, Kesar Gateway is a gated residential project which offers 8+ acres of recreational and commercial spaces with direct connectivity to NH 44. Beyond its architectural prowess, Kesar Gateway serves as a cornerstone for the development of the Nagpur NH-44, marking this as one of the most prominent residential developments of the last two decades. Its impact extends beyond its physical boundaries, influencing the rates and desirability of nearby projects and areas, and cementing its status as a transformative force in Nagpur's real estate landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor