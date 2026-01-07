Kesariya Restaurant Presents "Dharti Dhora Ri" -- A Folk Dance Tribute to Veer Matha Panna Dhai

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 7: Kesariya Restaurant proudly presents "Dharti Dhora Ri", a powerful folk-dance production that brings to life the extraordinary sacrifice and devotion of Veer Matha Panna Dhai, one of Rajasthan's most revered historical figures. This evocative performance will be staged on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 5:00 PM, at Indira Nagar Sangeet Sabha, Bengaluru.

Rooted deeply in Indian cultural heritage, Dharti Dhora Ri celebrates the unparalleled role of women in upholding Swami Dharma and Rashtra Dharma. Through traditional folk dance, music, and expressive storytelling, Kesariya Restaurant re-creates a defining chapter of Indian history that continues to inspire generations.

Veer Matha Panna Dhai, the nurse and guardian of the Chittor royal household, stands as a timeless symbol of courage, loyalty, and selfless sacrifice. In a moment of supreme dedication to her motherland and duty, she sacrificed her own son Chandan to protect the life of Maharana Uday Singh, thereby ensuring the survival of the Chittor dynasty. Her actions remain among the most profound examples of maternal sacrifice and patriotic devotion in Indian history.

Through Dharti Dhora Ri, Kesariya Restaurant seeks to revive this historic legacy and present it to contemporary audiences, especially the younger generation, in an engaging and emotionally resonant format. The performance is a tribute not only to Panna Dhai, but to the countless women whose silent sacrifices have shaped the nation.

This cultural evening promises to be a stirring blend of history, art, and emotiona heartfelt homage to India's rich heritage and heroic spirit.

Event Details

* Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

* Time: 5:00 PM

* Venue: Indira Nagar Sangeet Sabha, Bengaluru

* Performance: Dharti Dhora Ri - Folk Dance on the Life of Panna Dhai

* Presented by: Kesariya Restaurant

