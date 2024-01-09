Keyano College: A Premier Choice for Indian Students in Canada

Discover Keyano College in Northern Alberta, a top destination for Indian and international students. Known for its diversity, inclusiveness, and quality education, Keyano College offers an exceptional student-faculty ratio, affordable tuition, and successful graduate placements. Visit www.educationplanner.io for admission guidance.

New Delhi (India), January 9: When an educational institution is known for accepting the applications and offering seats to a large number of international students every year, a foreign student feels more confident about applying there. Keyano College, located in Fort McMurray, Northern Alberta, has provided educational facilities to students from more than 40 countries and is known for encouraging diversity and promoting inclusiveness.

Because of being welcoming to international students and its high admission rate, Keyano College remains highly in demand among Indian students. Along with hosting more than 2,000 full-time students, the college is also open to those who wish to pursue a course or a program on a part-time basis. In the last several years, a large number of Indian students have secured an admission in Keyano College with the help of the support and guidance they received from Education Planner. Over the years, Education Planner has solidified its reputation as an institution that ensures that Indian students secure an admission in a foreign college or university of their choice.

Talking about why a large number of Indian students wish to study in Keyano College, a spokesperson from Education Planner says, “Keyano College has always been the beacon for inclusiveness. This is one of the important reasons behind Indian students wishing to study there. Indian students, who have graduated from the college, have stated that they felt at home while studying there. The college has highly qualified instructors who ensure that the students get the best possible educational facilities, and resources. Since the student-faculty ratio is 21:1, students can be sure about getting adequate attention and guidance.”

Apart from charging reasonable tuition rates, Keyano College also offers housing or accommodation facilities to students at highly affordable rates. The college offers the rural beauty of a northern Canadian community as well as the opportunities and the buzz of a lively city. After completing their course, students get very good placement opportunities.

“Keyano College is one of those educational institutions that keeps market trends in mind while designing its courses and programs. Apart from imparting high-quality education to students, it ensures that they acquire the skills that are required for a student entering the professional space. The average earnings of most students graduating from Keyano College tend to be higher than the Canadian average. Indian students, planning to enroll themselves in Keyano College, can be sure about having a bright future ahead of them”, says the spokesperson.

Every year, Education Planner has seen an increase in the number of Indian students reaching out to them for guidance on getting through the admission process institutionalized by the college. Apart from Keyano College, Education Planner has been helping Indian students secure a seat for themselves in many other reputed educational institutions based in and around Northern Alberta.

