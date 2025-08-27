Khabarchhe Awards 2025 Honour 28 Changemakers

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 27: The diamond city got a dose of brains, grit, and culture last weekend. Khabarchhe.com's Innovator and Trendsetter Awards 2025 celebrated 28 people who actually move the needle in society, business, and innovation.

Padma Shri Power On Stage

This wasn't some random felicitation spree. Padma Shri dignitaries did the honours. Mathurbhai Savani, the man behind Saurashtra's water revolution, playwright Yazdi Karanjia, and tribal social worker Ramilaben Gamit all presented awards. Their presence gave the event the kind of credibility money can't buy.

Spiritual Guidance With A Punch

Chief guest Param Pujya Brahmeshanandacharya Swamiji, Peethadheeshwar of Shri Datta Padmanabh Peeth (Goa), along with Guruma, stressed on “value-based innovation.” A reminder that business and social change without ethics is just hollow posturing.

The 28 Who Made The Cut

Here's the no-nonsense roll call of the 28 awardees across fields:

Bhavika Maheshwari – Youngest spiritual & motivational speaker SAI Women & Children Welfare Trust – Peace initiatives, India & abroad Rahul Gupta – Bharat Lubricants, 40 years of contribution Dr. Manu Sharma – The Clinic, joint replacement surgery Mamta Dhiren Jani – On Track Education, study abroad counselling Chetan Shah – Solex Energy Ltd., solar innovation Ritesh Modi – Kesariya Textile Co., rapid textile growth Vikas Champalal Doshi – Coco-High, luxury beverages Ghanshyam Italia – Life Line United Foundation, innovation in matrimony Deepak Sankadsaria – Deevera Diamond, luxury jewellery Vispy Kharadi – Mixed Martial Arts & fitness Samrat Patil – Shri Sai Leela Group, industry & philanthropy Dr. Ranjitsinh Solanki – Integrative herbal oncology Saurav & Ashish Jetwani – Navin Mart, electronics innovation Ajaybhai Undhad – Avadh Ayushka, real estate CA Ravi Chavchharia – Empowering CA students Paras Pethani & Ankit Senjaliya – Gujju Rocks, social media Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya – Sakhiya Skin Clinic Shreyans Goyal – Shakti Group of Companies, chemicals Vishnukant Paliwal & Manoj Agrawal – GM Industrial Estate LLP Progress Alliance – Business networking with family values Sheetal Chokhawala – Rentio, pulses industry Viral Bhatt – Viral Investments, financial advisory Neha Rawat – Fashion & entertainment Architect Ashish Patel – Sustainable interior design Rishabh Shah – Nomads, food & vintage charm Shivani Divyesh Kataria – Bhoommikart, homemaker empowerment Kanaiyalal Pandav – Radhe Dhokla Pvt. Ltd., takeaway food innovation

The Jury Behind The Choices

The three-member jury carried both academic and industry heft: Dr. Dakshesh Thakar, Provost of Vanita Vishram University; Dr. Rudresh Vyas, professor and psychologist; and industrialist-social worker Amit Sharma Khandela.

Outdoor & Media Muscle

Outdoor partners ensured no billboard went blank: Mohnik Madhvani of WOW Advertisement, Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Mumbai, and Shraddha Publicity.

Media firepower came via Nitesh Desai of Primex Media, Himanshu Parashar of Brand Quest, Vivek Dubey of Magic Slate, and Ornob Moitra of Colours Events & Activations.

Guests Who Mattered

The event also saw the presence of Roopak Tripathi of The RT's Media, Dinesh Pandey of DT Group, and FOSTA president Kailash Hakim. When such names turn up, you know the event's not just another “photo-op” gig.

Kashyap Dave Steals The Evening

And then came the cultural knockout. Renowned Gujarati folk singer Kashyap Dave took the mic and turned a stiff award function into something memorable. His soulful performance stitched tradition into a modern, media-heavy evening.

Why This Matters

Awards like these aren't just about handing out plaques. They're about recognising change where it's actually happening, from rural service to corporate boardrooms. And when folk singers, Padma Shri awardees, entrepreneurs, and spiritual leaders share one stage, it's India in a nutshell: chaotic, diverse, but deeply rooted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor