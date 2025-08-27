Khabarchhe Awards 2025 Honour 28 Changemakers

By PNN | Updated: August 27, 2025 16:10 IST2025-08-27T16:05:38+5:302025-08-27T16:10:05+5:30

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 27: The diamond city got a dose of brains, grit, and culture last weekend. Khabarchhe.com's ...

Khabarchhe Awards 2025 Honour 28 Changemakers

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 27: The diamond city got a dose of brains, grit, and culture last weekend. Khabarchhe.com's Innovator and Trendsetter Awards 2025 celebrated 28 people who actually move the needle in society, business, and innovation.

Padma Shri Power On Stage

This wasn't some random felicitation spree. Padma Shri dignitaries did the honours. Mathurbhai Savani,  the man behind Saurashtra's water revolution, playwright Yazdi Karanjia, and tribal social worker Ramilaben Gamit all presented awards. Their presence gave the event the kind of credibility money can't buy.

Spiritual Guidance With A Punch

Chief guest Param Pujya Brahmeshanandacharya Swamiji, Peethadheeshwar of Shri Datta Padmanabh Peeth (Goa), along with Guruma, stressed on “value-based innovation.” A reminder that business and social change without ethics is just hollow posturing.

28 Changemakers Honoured at Khabarchhe Awards

The 28 Who Made The Cut

Here's the no-nonsense roll call of the 28 awardees across fields:

  1. Bhavika Maheshwari – Youngest spiritual & motivational speaker
  2. SAI Women & Children Welfare Trust – Peace initiatives, India & abroad
  3. Rahul Gupta – Bharat Lubricants, 40 years of contribution
  4. Dr. Manu Sharma – The Clinic, joint replacement surgery
  5. Mamta Dhiren Jani – On Track Education, study abroad counselling
  6. Chetan Shah – Solex Energy Ltd., solar innovation
  7. Ritesh Modi – Kesariya Textile Co., rapid textile growth
  8. Vikas Champalal Doshi – Coco-High, luxury beverages
  9. Ghanshyam Italia – Life Line United Foundation, innovation in matrimony
  10. Deepak Sankadsaria – Deevera Diamond, luxury jewellery
  11. Vispy Kharadi – Mixed Martial Arts & fitness
  12. Samrat Patil – Shri Sai Leela Group, industry & philanthropy
  13. Dr. Ranjitsinh Solanki – Integrative herbal oncology
  14. Saurav & Ashish Jetwani – Navin Mart, electronics innovation
  15. Ajaybhai Undhad – Avadh Ayushka, real estate
  16. CA Ravi Chavchharia – Empowering CA students
  17. Paras Pethani & Ankit Senjaliya – Gujju Rocks, social media
  18. Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya – Sakhiya Skin Clinic
  19. Shreyans Goyal – Shakti Group of Companies, chemicals
  20. Vishnukant Paliwal & Manoj Agrawal – GM Industrial Estate LLP
  21. Progress Alliance – Business networking with family values
  22. Sheetal Chokhawala – Rentio, pulses industry
  23. Viral Bhatt – Viral Investments, financial advisory
  24. Neha Rawat – Fashion & entertainment
  25. Architect Ashish Patel – Sustainable interior design
  26. Rishabh Shah – Nomads, food & vintage charm
  27. Shivani Divyesh Kataria – Bhoommikart, homemaker empowerment
  28. Kanaiyalal Pandav – Radhe Dhokla Pvt. Ltd., takeaway food innovation

The Jury Behind The Choices

The three-member jury carried both academic and industry heft: Dr. Dakshesh Thakar, Provost of Vanita Vishram University; Dr. Rudresh Vyas, professor and psychologist; and industrialist-social worker Amit Sharma Khandela.

Outdoor & Media Muscle

Outdoor partners ensured no billboard went blank: Mohnik Madhvani of WOW Advertisement, Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Mumbai, and Shraddha Publicity.
Media firepower came via Nitesh Desai of Primex Media, Himanshu Parashar of Brand Quest, Vivek Dubey of Magic Slate, and Ornob Moitra of Colours Events & Activations.

Guests Who Mattered

The event also saw the presence of Roopak Tripathi of The RT's Media, Dinesh Pandey of DT Group, and FOSTA president Kailash Hakim. When such names turn up, you know the event's not just another “photo-op” gig.

Kashyap Dave Steals The Evening

And then came the cultural knockout. Renowned Gujarati folk singer Kashyap Dave took the mic and turned a stiff award function into something memorable. His soulful performance stitched tradition into a modern, media-heavy evening.

Why This Matters

Awards like these aren't just about handing out plaques. They're about recognising change where it's actually happening, from rural service to corporate boardrooms. And when folk singers, Padma Shri awardees, entrepreneurs, and spiritual leaders share one stage, it's India in a nutshell: chaotic, diverse, but deeply rooted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

