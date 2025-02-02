Khadi stalls at Maha Kumbh garner attention, buyers and shopkeepers hail ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative

Prayagraj, Feb 2 Besides the colossal stream of pilgrims and devotes on daily basis, the outlets inspired by government schemes like Aushadhi Kendras, Khadi shops and more are drawing the attention of visitors. Khadi products have become a popular draw, with many visitors flocking to these stalls.

The buyers as well as shopkeepers share one common opinion – the reason behind the success story is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' pitch and a push for imbibing Khadi in daily lives.

Sunil Kumar Singh, who does billing for Swaraj Ashram, claimed he was selling Khadi products worth Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh daily.

Asserting that Khadi has become a hot favourite among youths, he said the craze was such that they are unable to meet the surging demand.

He said Khadi was reaching new heights and generating employment opportunities.

Dinesh Kumar Chaudhary of Khadi Gram Udyog, Dimapur (Nagaland) said: "Our organisation has been participating in the Maha Kumbh for the past 20 years. This time ours is the only organisation from the Northeast region."

"I am lucky to showcase the work of the artisans of Dimapur in Prayagraj and the products are drawing good response. Khadi Gramudyog has made good arrangements," he said talking about the good response the industry was getting.

Customer Krishna Devi showered praise on PM Modi for the elaborate and wonderful arrangements for the devotees in Maha Kumbh.

She lauded the quality of the Khadi products and said it is like home-cooked food which is good and sturdy.

Notably, PM Modi's endorsement of Khadi has increased people's confidence in Khadi products and over the years, it has seen heightened sale.

Khadi has become a 'new status symbol' of fashion for the youth. The demand for Khadi and village industry products is increasing rapidly in the market, which is reflected in the production, sales, and employment figures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor