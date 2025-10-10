Khakee: The Bihar Chapter fame Chandra Shekhar Dutta & Filmmaker Garima Bhoria Collaborate for Two Short Films - The Entrance and Ghungroo on Waves OTT

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Actor Chandra Shekhar Dutta and writer-director Garima Bhoria, partners at Jai Maa Manasa Mangal Films LLP, are all set to unveil two emotionally powerful and culturally rooted short films, The Entrance and Ghungroo, streaming exclusively and for free to watch on Waves OTT (India's national streaming platform, launched by Prasar Bharati). The Entrance is available to watch now on Waves OTT, while Ghungroo begins streaming from October 10, 2025.

Blending psychological depth with mythological undertones, both films reflect the duo's shared creative ethos, cinema that is introspective, emotionally layered, and culturally resonant.

When a man with Eisoptrophobia discovers that his reflection no longer obeys him, his mundane reality turns into a psychological nightmare. Written, Directed & Edited by Garima Bhoria, Starring Chandra Shekhar Dutta in double role, The Entrance explores identity, fear, and the fragile boundary between perception and madness.

Set in the scorching summer of 1954 rural India, Ghungroo follows Gafoor, a poverty-stricken farmer, his 12-year-old daughter Amina, and their beloved bull Mahesh, adorned with the eponymous ghunghroo.

The story is adapted from Mahesh written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Screenplay, Direction & Edit by Garima Bhoria, the film portrays a poignant tale of survival, dignity, and love amidst socio-economic struggle.

A Partnership Rooted in Depth and Vision

An alumnus of FTII Pune, Chandra Shekhar Dutta brings over 15 years of experience spanning films, web series, and theatre. Recognized for his impactful roles in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (as Mantri), The Kerala Story (as the Preacher), Laakhon Mein Ek- Season 2 (as Gandharva), and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (as Velji), Dutta's performances embody a blend of psychological nuance and cultural insight. Garima Bhoria, a Whistling Woods International alumna, has created films for the Government of India, Rajasthan Tourism, BBC, and ONGC, and has also worked with Shri Adhikari Brothers and Pooja Films & Entertainment. A filmmaker, writer, and editor, she is known for her introspective cinematic style that delves into silence, inner conflict, and unspoken relationships. Her storytelling is marked by emotional authenticity and creative experimentation, qualities that define the narrative essence of The Entrance and Ghungroo. Together, under Jai Maa Manasa Mangal Films LLP, the duo is carving a niche for cinema that fuses psychological realism with mythological and social consciousness.

"Our vision is to tell stories that resonate psychologically and culturally, bridging tradition and contemporary cinematic expression,"

say Chandra Shekhar Dutta and Garima Bhoria.

