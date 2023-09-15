Kharif crop sowing surpasses 1095 lakh hectares: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

New Delhi [India], September 15 : The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has reported significant progress in the sowing of kharif crops in the country. The latest figures reveal a substantial increase in the area covered under various crops compared to the previous year.

The area sown with rice has reached 409.41 lakh hectares in 2023, compared to 398.58 lakh hectares in 2022, read the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare press release.

A total of 121.00 lakh hectares have been sown with pulses, with subcategories including Arhar (43.21 lakh hectares), Urd bean (32.25 lakh hectares), Moong bean (31.34 lakh hectares), Kulthi (0.36 lakh hectares), and other pulses (13.83 lakh hectares). In 2022, the total pulse sowing area was 127.57 lakh hectares, read the press release.

Shri Anna cum Coarse Cereals- This category encompasses crops like Jowar (14.22 lakh hectares), Bajra (70.89 lakh hectares), Ragi (8.85 lakh hectares), Small millets (5.48 lakh hectares), and Maize (83.67 lakh hectares). In 2022, the total area for these cereals was 181.48 lakh hectares, which has now increased to 183.11 lakh hectares.

The oilseeds category includes Groundnut (43.81 lakh hectares), Soybean (125.57 lakh hectares), Sunflower (0.70 lakh hectares), Sesamum (12.14 lakh hectares), Niger (0.69 lakh hectares), Castor (9.20 lakh hectares), and other oilseeds (0.11 lakh hectares). The total area covered in 2023 is 192.20 lakh hectares, slightly down from 194.33 lakh hectares in 2022, the release said.

The area dedicated to sugarcane cultivation stands at 59.91 lakh hectares in 2023, witnessing a substantial increase from 55.65 lakh hectares in 2022.

A combined area of 6.58 lakh hectares has been allocated for Jute and Mesta in 2023, compared to 6.98 lakh hectares in 2022, it said.

Cotton cultivation has covered 123.22 lakh hectares this year, showing a slight decline from 127.29 lakh hectares in the previous year, read the press release.

The total area under kharif crop sowing has surpassed 1095.43 lakh hectares in 2023, indicating an expansion compared to 1091.87 lakh hectares in 2022.

These figures reflect the dedication and efforts of farmers across the country in contributing to India's agricultural productivity and ensuring food security.

