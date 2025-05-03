Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Chief Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri Presents Holy Kalash to PM Modi

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 3: National President of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri, famous as the Tree Man of India and the officials of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham welcomed and honoured the world's best leader and India's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji by paying him a courtesy visit and presenting him the holy Kalash of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham. On this occasion, National President of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri along with National President and Additional President of National Traders Welfare Board, Sunil Singhi and senior officials of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, National General Secretary Ramesh Gupta, National Treasurer Anil Gupta, City President Delhi S.S.

Aggarwal and Dham donor S.K. Bothr, a paid a courtesy visit to the successful Prime Minister Hon'ble Narendra Modi Ji and presented him the holy Kalash of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham. While telling about Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, Mr. Javeri said that this is the first time in the history of 76 years of independence that the Valmiki people are not constructing Valmiki Dham on the orders of Baba. Along with this, Ayodhya Dham has also been constructed here.

Gautam Buddha Dham, Gurudwara Dham, and Mandahavir Swami Dham are becoming symbols of social harmony along with promoting Sanatan. Along with this, Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham planted lakhs of saplings in Delhi in view of the increasing pollution in Delhi day by day.

He believes that due to increasing vehicular pollution in Delhi, Delhi is turning into a concrete jungle, and the air of Delhi is getting polluted. To end this pollution, we started a new campaign, in which we planted one lakh saplings in Delhi. In this, along with the general public, 16700 trustees associated with Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham and lakhs of devotees indirectly associated with it also participated.

