Khazanchi Jewellers EBITDA Soar 57 Percent and PAT by 65 Percent Q1 FY26

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18: Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (BSE: 543953), one of the leading Indian jewellery companies specializing in gold, diamonds, precious stones, and bullion items has announced its unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 403.84 Cr, YoY growth of 5.94%

EBITDA of ₹ 21.15 Cr, YoY growth of 57.07%

EBITDA Margin of 5.24%, YoY growth of 170 Bps

PAT of ₹ 15.15 Cr, YoY growth of 64.73%

PAT Margin of 3.75%, YoY growth of 134 Bps

Diluted EPS (₹) of ₹ 6.12, YoY growth of 64.52%

Commenting on the financial performance Mr. Rajesh Mehta, Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Khazanchi Jewellers Limited said, "We are delighted to begin FY26 on a strong note, delivering a 65% YoY growth in PAT during Q1. This improvement was underpinned by festive and wedding demand, record-high gold prices, and a shift towards lighter yet high-value designs driving consumer interest. Leveraging our strong presence in Southern India, trusted brand reputation, and curated product mix, we were able to capture value-driven demand, supported by our focus on hallmarked purity, transparent pricing, and agile inventory management ensuring robust sales momentum.

Coupled with industry tailwinds such as festive demand, evolving consumer preferences, and government reforms to enhance transparency and affordability, these factors, along with our expanding retail footprint and operational agility, place us in a strong position to sustain growth and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders."

