Khushi Advertising Partners with Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall to Launch VERTIQ, One of Ahmedabad's largest Vertical Digital Screens

New Delhi [India], July 22: Khushi Advertising, India's leading integrated Out-of-Home specialist, has joined hands with Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall to unveil VERTIQ, a cutting-edge vertical-format digital screen under the DOOH arm of the KHUSHI D3X media portfolio.

Strategically positioned in the mall's bustling atrium, VERTIQ ensures expansive, multi-level brand visibility across the ground, first and second floors. Its innovative dropdown and curtain-raiser format allows retailers to captivate audiences with high-impact, 10-second ad slots on a 2-minute loopamplifying brand recall in a dynamic retail setting.

Standing tall at 10.5 ft x 31.5 ft, the vertically elongated screen features a crystal-clear 1280 x 3840 resolution, high-refresh-rate P2.5 indoor LED, and full support for anamorphic and 3D content, offering premium motion clarity for immersive storytelling.

Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Malls explained remarked, "Partnering with Khushi Advertising to launch VERTIQ at Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall marks an exciting new chapter in our journey to elevate the retail experience. As Gujarat's premier retail and entertainment destination, this innovative vertical display offers a powerful new medium for brands to engage shoppers through high-impact, immersive storytelling. VERTIQ enhances the shopping environment and showcases the transformative potential of modern DOOH within mall spaces."

Located at Gujarat's largest retail destination, VERTIQ, one of the largest vertical digital screens in Ahmedabad, connects brands with a monthly footfall of approximately 900,000 visitors. Nestled among 220+ stores, including over 70 international brands and 35+ dining and entertainment venues, VERTIQ transforms routine visits into engaging brand encountersseamlessly blending into the vibrant energy of the mall.

Chintan Doshi, Assistant General Manager- Business Development at Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm, "We're thrilled to introduce VERTIQ at Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall a bold step forward in vertical-format DOOH storytelling. Built on Khushi's D3X pillars, VERTIQ furthers our commitment to media innovation. Its striking vertical canvas and impactful scale place brands at the centre of consumer experiences. This unique format offers an unmatched opportunity to deliver compelling visual stories in a high-traffic, premium environment. With VERTIQ, we're not just delivering visibility we're enabling brands to craft moments that resonate long after the screen fades."

