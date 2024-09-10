Kia 1st in customer experience among automotive brands in India: Data

Seoul, Sep 10 Kia has ranked first among automotive brands operating in India in terms of overall customer experience, the South Korean company said on Tuesday, citing local industry data.

Toyota and Tata Motors came in second and third, with 45.83 per cent and 44.35 per cent, respectively.

According to Kia, the company ranked first, with a score of 45.84 percent, in the overall customer experience index survey conducted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) recently, reports Yonhap news agency.

FADA is a reputable trade group in India with about 15,000 dealer members, collaborating with the local government and car manufacturers to release various market data.

The survey, conducted for the first time this year, gathered responses from over 8,000 participants, focusing on sales experience, service experience and product experience.

A Kia official said the survey results reflect the company's efforts to provide a satisfying experience to all customers since the establishment of the Indian subsidiary.

Meanwhile, Kia India logged domestic sales of 22,523 units in August, a 17.19 per cent YoY growth compared to the 19,219 units sold in the corresponding month of the last year. The new Sonet gained traction, with 10,073 units sold, informed the company.

Meanwhile, Kia set a new record in terms of monthly electric vehicle (EV) sales per brand in August, thanks to the successful market debut of the company's new EV3 model.

According to auto industry tracker ‘CarIsYou’, the number of newly registered EVs produced by Kia last month totalled 6,398 units. The figure represents a 250 percent surge from last year and a 58.7 percent jump from the previous month.

