Kia begins mass production of next-gen military medium tactical vehicle

Seoul, June 10 Automaker Kia on Tuesday held a roll-out ceremony for its next-generation military medium tactical vehicle, marking the official start of mass production of the company's upgraded military transport vehicle.

The ceremony for the upgraded Kia Medium Tactical Vehicle (KMTV) was held at Kia's Autoland plant in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul, the company said. Kia has been developing military vehicles since the 1970s, reports Yonhap news agency.

The new KMTV, which comes in two variants, is the first model of its kind to be introduced in 48 years, following the previous standard medium tactical vehicle launched in 1977.

Following a contract with the South Korean Army in December 2019, Kia carried out prototype development, extensive testing, initial trial production and evaluation before entering full-scale production for the new model.

The KMTV features powerful 280-horsepower and 330-horsepower diesel engines for the 2.5-ton and 5-ton variants, respectively, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It also comes with advanced convenience features, such as around-view monitoring, air suspension seats, front and rear cameras, and a built-in navigation system. The updated KMTV offers superior payload capacity and enhanced protection features, increasing its appeal to both domestic and overseas defense markets.

Starting this month, Kia will begin delivering the vehicles to the South Korean Army, with plans to expand the supply to global customers.

"We will continue to apply innovative technologies to develop special purpose vehicles that support the safe transport of troops and shape the future of military mobility," a company official said.

Meanwhile, Kia recently participated in the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, showcasing its non-passenger military vehicles.

The automaker displayed the Kia Medium Tactical Vehicle (KMTV) bonnet-type bare chassis, the Kia Light Tactical Vehicle (KLTV) two-seater cargo, along with the automaker's first passenger pickup truck, the Tasman, at the exhibition, according the company.

