Kia begins sales of updated compact truck Bongo with enhanced front-camera & safety features

Seoul [South Korea], January 7 : Kia Corp. has commenced sales of The 2026 Bongo III, introducing a model-year update for its compact truck that prioritizes enhanced front-camera functionality and safety features. According to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, the South Korean automaker aims to improve vehicle recognition of obstacles, lane markings, and pedestrians through a widened field of view.

The updated model integrates Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) as a standard feature, which is designed to detect vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians. This focus on safety is paired with a specific convenience package for wing body and power gate models. This package includes a 10.25-inch navigation system, a rearview monitor, fully automatic air conditioning, and a push-button start smart key system.

In an effort to address varied logistical requirements, Kia expanded its lineup with three new special-purpose variants. For the LPG turbo model, the company introduced an extended wing-body version and a refrigerated power-gate trim.

The extended wing-body variant offers a cargo-bed length increased by 280 millimeters. Meanwhile, the refrigerated power-gate model features a body length and height expansion of 60 millimeters and 80 millimeters, respectively, when compared to the standard refrigerated truck.

Furthermore, Kia added a high freezer truck to its electric vehicle model range. This variant provides additional cargo space by increasing the body height by 130 millimeters over the standard freezer truck. These structural adjustments are intended to provide more flexibility for commercial operators handling specialized cargo.

The company indicated that these updates are part of a broader strategy to secure its foothold in the commercial sector. "We will strengthen our position in the compact commercial vehicle market with improved convenience features and a broader lineup of special-purpose models," the report quoted a Kia official.

