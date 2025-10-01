Kia launches PV5 pilot project with Saudi Arabia's RSG

Seoul [South Korea], October 1 : Kia Corp. said on Monday that it has begun a pilot project in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Red Sea Global (RSG), one of the developers of the kingdom's giga projects, to test its purpose-built PV5 vehicle, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed in March 2024 between Hyundai Motor Group and RSG to introduce eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Saudi Arabia launched its Saudi Vision 2030 strategy in 2016 to shift away from its oil-dependent economy and secure long-term growth drivers.

"RSG, one of the five giga projects officially announced under Vision 2030, is developing eco-friendly luxury resorts and wellness tourism complexes along the Red Sea and western coast. Other giga projects include Neom, a futuristic smart city; Qiddiya, an entertainment hub; Roshn, a housing development; and Diriyah, a heritage site project," the report said.

The report said that for the pilot, Kia will provide PV5 passenger models and training support for vehicles and technologies to expand sustainable mobility within RSG's projects. The automaker aims to deliver tailored solutions optimized for RSG's tourism operations.

The trial sites include The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia's flagship tourism destination, and AMAALA, an eco-friendly wellness tourism complex on the western coast. Testing will focus on transport services within resort areas and between the complexes and Red Sea International Airport.

"Based on the results, Kia will explore developing PV5 cargo models optimized for resort logistics and specialized conversion models for luxury resort operations. The company is also considering introducing the larger PV7, an electrified purpose-built vehicle slated for release in 2027," the report said.

