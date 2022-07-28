Kiddoze, A Nutritional Gummies Brand launches in India for Kids

With the announcement of the brand launch, the new player in the gummy and nutrition-based industry, 'Kiddoze' aims to provide a healthy alternative that bridges the nutritional gap among kids in India.

Founded by Nonita Mehta, a to-be-mompreneur, Kiddoze Gummies are designed and shaped in a way that kids find it fun to consume them while also making their overall experience enriching. The gummies are made in Canada.

They have no artificial sugar, are all natural, provide a balanced nutrition and are good for brain development as well as act as immunity boosters. They go by the tagline - "Canadian at birth, Indian at heart."

Kiddoze gummies are available in three variants: Multivitamin and minerals gummies that boost immunity and energy levels, Omega and DHA gummies for cognitive development, and Calcium and Vitamin D3-rich gummies for bone development. One can explore this unique range on various e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, FirstCry, Netmed, Pharmeasy, 1 mg, Bombay Kids Company, Shopify, and Fundoze Daily. The gummies are suitable for anyone from the age 2 to 18.

Link to buy the combo pack:

As an expecting mother who resonates closely with what kids would love as a replacement for their daily meals, Nonita Mehta, Founder, Kiddoze commented, "Kiddoze is a wholesome and conscious approach towards kids' health & wellness in India. The lifestyle of not just adults but also kids today doesn't allow them to satisfy their daily nutritional needs. Kiddoze is one of the few players in India that focuses on providing a healthy alternative for conventional food that completes a child's daily nourishment needs. Our vision is to change the way parents perceive the nutritional intake of kids not just in India, but all around the world."

"Canadian by birth, Indian at heart." - Kiddoze is a healthy alternative for kids who are in need to bridge their nutritional gap. The gummies are made in Canada. Founded by Nonita Mehta, the brand focuses on making healthy, qualitative and flavorsome gummies for kids of all ages in India. The gummies have no artificial sugar, are all natural, provide a balanced nutrition and are good for brain development as well as act as immunity boosters. The company is on its way to revolutionize the way parents look at nutrition for their kids, and their motto is, "A little extra", be it vitamins, freshness, love or quality. Their mission also includes making everyone happy with their products and providing safe and trustworthy products that pass all the food regulations by a distance.

Ever since its conceptualization, the brand has followed a customer-driven approach. Their focus remains on receiving feedback from the consumers and making sure they are implementing the same in order to be a friendly as well as a consumer-first brand.

Website:

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor