Kiehl’s Launches Evolved Look And Feel with a New Campaign, “We Skincare about You Since 1851”

As part of the campaign, the brand is introducing the first-ever Kiehl’s NYC Subway Skincare Discovery Pop-up at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai, from 7th September to 17th September

Kiehl’s is also bringing Derma-Reader Youthful Skin — a new and personalized in-store diagnostic experience that helps customers understand their level of skin-aging

New Delhi (India), September 14: Kiehl’s, the iconic skincare brand renowned for over 171 years of commitment to excellence, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new campaign, “We Skincare About You Since 1851 in India”. The campaign pays homage to the skill and signature human touch of the brand’s 4,700 global Skin Pros. Kiehl’s Skin Pros are dedicated to building personal connections with customers, listening to their needs, and helping to solve their skin concerns through personal consultations. An array of Skin Pros, along with Kiehl’s efficacious products, are brought to life within the campaign through modern visual appeal.

With this campaign, Kiehl’s is excited to introduce the Derma-Reader Youthful Skin — a new and personalized in-store diagnostic experience that helps customers understand their level of skin aging to address individual skin concerns. The elevated consultation goes beneath the skin surface using Kiehl’s advanced diagnostic device to provide a scientific evaluation that literally changes the way customers see their skin. The Youthful Skin Index combines deep-skin photo-analysis to measure against eight signs of aging, creating an aggregate proprietary score from mild to advanced in order to provide them with product recommendations and offer in-store service experiences to guide them on their journey to their healthiest skin yet.

Kiehl’s in India is excited to announce the launch of its First Ever Kiehl’s NYC Subway Skincare Discovery Pop-up at Palladium, Phoenix, Mumbai. From 7th September to 17th September, the installation will bring a highly immersive subway concept to the community, showcasing the brand’s heritage since 1851, spotlighting the most efficacious skincare solutions with in-depth skin diagnosis with Kiehl’s Skin Pros.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers to this stunning space and assisting them in their skincare journey with Kiehl’s. The interactive experience has a lot to offer to our customers, from a welcome by Dr. Bones to personalized skin consultations, a photo opportunity with the Kiehl’s NYC Subway, and a ticketing machine, whilst discovering fun facts and anecdotes about Kiehl’s through the years”, said Shradha Nichani, Director – Luxe, L’Oréal India.

Since Kiehl’s first opened the doors of their old-world apothecary in New York City over 171 years ago, the brand has blended pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal expertise to serve the unique needs of the community— dedicated to providing the most efficacious and tailored skincare solutions to everyone, everywhere. Today, Kiehl’s continues to celebrate what matters most—generosity, exceptional personalized service and the finest apothecary skincare—which are all highlighted as part of this unique campaign.

About Kiehl’s:

Kiehl’s was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York’s East Village neighbourhood.For more than 171 years, Kiehl’s has served customers the finest skincare and haircare products

made with the most advanced technologies and uniquely efficacious natural ingredients.

In India, we have 18 exclusive standalone boutiques and are available on www.kiehls.in.

Connect with Kiehl’s:

Instagram: @kiehlsindia

#KiehlsIndia

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor