KIIT Ranked 6th Best Indian University in Times World University Rankings 2024

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 30: The KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU) has emerged as the 6th best university in the country out of 91 institutes that featured in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. It secured the top position in Odisha. Like every year, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings has been published and KIIT-DU has retained its position from the last year.

The University's global ranking stood in the cohort of 601-800 as it continued to improve its overall score, reflecting its sustained focus on quality teaching, research activities and a steady rise in its global reputation. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings is widely followed by academia, including students, in deciding their institute of choice for pursuing higher education.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. The methodology used for ranking the universities by Times Higher Education is teaching environment, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

Academicians in the State and outside have applauded KIIT's achievement, emphasizing its growing prominence in the higher education sector and matching the accomplishments of the legacy institutes despite being relatively new in comparison to them. They have lauded the tireless efforts of the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta and his visionary leadership to transform the University in a short period into a globally renowned institute.

Dr Samanta, in his comments, said the improved ranking was the result of the collective efforts of the faculties, students and staff, even as the KIIT family credited him for the success. The results of 2024 have been met with jubilation on the campus.

About Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT):

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar is among India's most sought-after universities, attracting students from all over India and more than 53 countries to pursue professional and technical education. It has built its reputation as the most student-friendly university, anchored on the principles of Compassion and Humanity. Founded in 1992-93 as a modest vocational training centre by eminent educationist and social activist Prof. Achyuta Samanta, it took shape as a centre of higher learning in 1997, which is considered as the base year. Since then KIIT has grown exponentially, setting a high benchmark in each area of education.

