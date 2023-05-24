KikitoTech partners with Boon Marketing to expand Technology Business in North America

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 24: KikitoTech, a leading marketing technology company specializing in scaling eCommerce businesses has announced a strategic partnership with Texas-based leading growth marketing agency Boon Marketing.

Under this partnership, both companies will combine their expertise & resources to provide innovative and cost-effective growth marketing solutions to eCommerce businesses of all sizes in the ever-growing US market. By leveraging KikitoTech's proven tech capabilities and Boon Marketing's deep understanding of the North American market, the partnership is expected to drive significant growth for eCommerce brands in this region.

"This is an exciting partnership that brings together two highly capable companies with a shared vision of providing exceptional technology solutions to our clients," said Vaibhav Prabhune - Founder of KikitoTech. "We are confident that our combined strengths will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to businesses in North America."

Vimal Kansara - Founder of Boon Marketing added, "We are thrilled to partner with KikitoTech and bring our expertise in growth marketing for the eCommerce sector to the table. We believe this collaboration will create immense value for our clients, enabling them to achieve their growth objectives more effectively."

The partnership is expected to strengthen the companies' market position, allowing them to expand their customer base and reach new markets. Clients of both companies can expect to benefit from a wider range of services, including App Development, scalable eCommerce portal development on Shopify and other frameworks & more such cost-effective tech services. The partnership will also enable the companies to leverage each other's networks and resources, creating new business opportunities for their clients.

KikitoTech website: https://kikitotech.com/

Boon Marketing website: https://boonmarketing.digital/

