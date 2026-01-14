KIKO Milano marks South India debut with Kochi store launch

New Delhi [India], January 13 : KIKO Milano, the Italian professional makeup brand, has formally entered the South Indian market with the opening of its first store at Forum Mall in Kochi. The expansion, announced in a KIKO Milano press release on Tuesday, represents a significant step in the brand's growth strategy in the Indian beauty sector, following its establishment in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Lucknow.

The Kochi outlet is designed to serve as an immersive beauty destination, featuring discovery-led retail elements, such as curated shade and texture bars, that allow consumers to engage directly with the products.

According to the company, the store is intended to bring a "Signature blend of innovation, trend-led formulations and accessible luxury closer to beauty enthusiasts in the region. Shoppers can explore some of the brand's most iconic and best-selling products, including the 3D Hydra Lipgloss, Maxi Mod Mascara and the Scent of Milan fragrance collection, reflecting the brand's global expertise and fashion-forward approach to beauty."

The Kochi launch is part of a broader effort to strengthen the brand's omni-channel presence in India. KIKO Milano currently operates through exclusive brand outlets in major cities and is also available through the Tira beauty platform, both online and in selected physical stores.

The company stated that this entry into Kochi "underscores its long-term commitment to the Indian market and its focus on catering to culturally rich, style-conscious consumers with world-class beauty experiences."

The brand's move into Kerala follows Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) 's 2024 acquisition of KIKO Milano. The strategic partnership was designed to bolster Reliance Retail's premium beauty portfolio while providing the Italian brand with the infrastructure to accelerate its presence across key Indian markets.

The opening in Kochi signifies the brand's intent to capture a larger share of the professional cosmetic market in the southern peninsula as it continues its nationwide rollout under the Reliance Retail umbrella.

