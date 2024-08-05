KIMSHEALTH extends support to the victims of the Wayanad Landslide in Kerala

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: In a gesture of support for families affected by the devastating natural disaster in Wayanad, KIMSHEALTH has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Dr M.I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMSHEALTH, met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore.

"In response to this disaster, we have already deployed our highly skilled medical team to support the tireless efforts for relief and rehabilitation. Everyone should stand together with the bereaved families and support those who have lost everything in this natural disaster. KIMSHEALTH will continue to assist those affected in any way we can," said Dr M.I. Sahadulla.

EM Najeeb, Executive Director, KIMSHEALTH; Kripesh Hariharan, Group Head of HR for India and the GCC; Safar Iqbal, AGM of Healthcare Promotions; and Alex Pappachen, PRO of ATE, were also present at the meeting with the Kerala CM.

