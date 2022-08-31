Kindly attribute the responses to Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo

August 31: Koo has introduced several features to reach regional audiences. Was it your strategy from the beginning to focus on regional India? Any other new features we may expect in the near future?

As an inclusive, neutral, multi-lingual platform, Koo provides digital freedom of expression for over 90% of Indians who speak a native language. Koo is for all users – irrespective of where they reside- and offers all the same features and experiences. We endeavour to enable native language speakers to participate in the social media revolution and freely share their thoughts and opinions across languages, including – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu and English.

We continuously introduce new features to provide our users with a superior, immersive, hyperlocal Kooing experience. Multi-lingual Koo (MLK) is a pioneering feature. Through MLK, a user can post in one language and have the message translated in real-time into all the other nine languages on the platform. Since robust language technologies back MLK, the translation is seamless and retains the core meaning and sentiment of the original message.

In addition to MLK, Koo’s talk-to-type feature enables a user to express without having to type by speaking aloud in a particular language. This feature is especially useful for those who do not know or wish to type in a particular language. Recently, we introduced an immersive browsing experience and an enhanced search experience for users. The Topics tab on the platform is another recent addition. Topics offer a curated feed of content bifurcated per eminent people, key categories, etc. Users can select the content they wish to consume and enjoy a personalized experience.

Now that Koo has topped among India’s best social media platforms, how do you plan to expand your reach?

Since our launch in March 2020, we have experienced stupendous growth. In October 2021, we registered 15 million downloads and clocked 30 million in March 2022. Our downloads now stand at 40 million.

Koo drives digital inclusion by enabling conversations for a billion voices on social media. We have a fast-growing user base across the ten languages that we operate. Being an inclusive, multi-language platform, Koo has attracted users from across India and ‘Bharat’ – including millions of first-time users who were earlier hesitant to be on English-first platforms. Our users are from all walks of life, including doctors, engineers, philosophers, writers, homemakers, chefs, poets, authors, spiritual leaders, athletes, actors, teachers, musicians, and artists. Moreover, 7000 eminent personalities from across sports, cinema, art & culture, poetry & literature and spirituality enjoy Kooing with the masses in their native language.

As an innovator in the social media landscape, Koo is building technology to be consumed by the world. Like India, 80% of the world (SE Asia, Europe, Africa) speaks a native language. Therefore, the need for digital expression in native languages in the larger world is immense. Built from a country like India, where people speak different languages, we understand the ethos and nuances of multi-lingual societies. We are confident that Koo will make India shine globally.

What is your plan for the Gujarat election..as Social media play a very important role during the election campaign..who all are active leaders from Gujarat on KOO

In the digital world, social media enables political parties to connect with the masses, share updates and receive feedback in a real-time manner. Being an inclusive, multi-lingual platform, Koo is open to anyone – be it a political party or an individual – who seeks to share thoughts and opinions in their native language. Parties and leaders can engage with the masses seamlessly through our MLK feature and build trust and confidence.

The state of Gujarat has representation from eminent accounts across sectors. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, cricketers Nikita Bhuva and Chetan Sakariya, noted educationist Swaroop Sampat, and a prominent pilgrimage site like Somnath Temple is the key accounts that actively Koo in Gujarati, Hindi and also leverage MLK to connect with a larger audience.

Koo believes in empowering users, so what will be your next step towards this..

Being an inclusive, neutral, language-first platform, Koo empowers every user to freely express their thoughts and opinions in their mother tongue. In April, we became the first social media platform to start Voluntary Self-Verification for all users – enabling them to prove their authenticity, get recognized as a genuine voice through a ‘green tick’, and earn greater credibility to the thoughts and opinions that they share.

We are also one of the first to make the workings behind our algorithms public. This move empowers users to know how algorithms work and why they see the kind of content that they do. It lets users know there exist no hidden agendas at Koo while reiterating our commitment to transparency and neutrality. Keeping user and creator interests at the core, Koo will continue to provide a secure, transparent and immersive product experience across languages.

Recently KOO has signed an MOU with the UP govt for ODOP; what are your individual views on the ODOP scheme..

One District, One Product (ODOP) is a marquee initiative which encourages indigenous products and crafts by assisting artisans in marketing them better and to a larger audience. Koo is grateful that through this MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, we can help local artisans take their craft to the rest of India and digitally connect with prospective customers from across the country in their native language. It will increase awareness of the rich heritage of India’s local crafts and the splendid work done by artisans.

