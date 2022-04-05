Kindness Anthem by Bhuvi Bhadauria pays tribute to the empaths

KINDNESS ANTHEM was released on March 21, 2022. The video features , Meghna Chatterjee and Raman Bhambhu in a short and adorable conceptual story. It was curated by Namyoho studios, owned by the famous music producer Manan Bharadwaj. The music programming was done by the viral meme fame, Sarthak Srivastava and the video team was lead by the talented, Vaibhav Nimal and assisted by Raman and Sandeep.

This beautiful track talks about kind strangers, and how this world is keeping it together because of the kindness and the compassion of those people, who continue to give back to society, even if life and circumstances have been unfair to them and further extrapolates that that kindness always comes back to us.

The song came out a few weeks ago and has so far made a whopping 200k views and singer-songwriter Bhuvi Bhadauria is over the moon at the success of the track. She quotes "Since the theme of the track was so unconventional, I was not sure of how well the track would do, but so far, I have nothing but gratitude in my heart. I would like to thank my dad and my brother for being a constant wind beneath my wings, towards everyone in the studio, especially Manan sir, who took a chance on my music, to the universe for shaping me into the person that I am today, and last but not the least, to all those kind and lovely people who were always there to pick me up whenever things got murky. I will be sure to pay that kindness forward."

Bhuvi Bhadauria began her musical career serendipitously during the COVID lockdown. Her first extended playlist 'SARANG' experimented with aspects and stages of love and heartbreak. Her second extended playlist 'SARAM', which literally translates to 'people', it focuses on people that make the most impact on our lives, has tracks namely, 'Jaan-e-Ghazal' , the love of our life; 'not so nice' the bad friends we meet, since most friends are nice; 'KINDNESS ANTHEM', kind strangers, since we do not really see them often and an unreleased fourth track, 'Ghar Panah', dedicated to her father and her brother, since she lost her mother in her teens.

When asked about her ambitions with respect to her music, she says "I have loved writing poetry since I was a child, and it has been my escape everytime things got tough for me and honestly I never thought I'd actually compose a song with those words, for now, I am happy to be able to express my feelings and my experiences to the world. I don't know where this path leads towards, exactly yet, all I would say is I am happy doing something I love and content with the fact that someone out there finds solace in my expressions."

