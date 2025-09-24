Kindness Awards Bring Hope For Inclusion

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: People in wheelchairs, neurodiverse individuals walking the cause fashion show, transgender activists on the jury, these were some of the highlights of the 6th edition of The Restore Awards®, endorsed by the United Nations UNAIDS. Luminaries like Imtiaz Ali, Khatija Rahman, Mr S Ravi, Chairman Of Tourism Finance Corporation, India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman, BusinessWorld Group and Exchange4Media, celebrated Senior oncologist, Dr Bharat Bhosale, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Jawahar Panjwani, physiotherapist to the Indian cricket team, Dr Ali Irani and other specialists were part of the amazing awards ceremony at JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai.

"Hosting the Restore Awards® underscores our commitment to mindful hospitality and our role as a nurturing host of transformative conversations in the city we call home Gateway to Mumbai," said Sachin Mylavarapu General Manager - JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. The hotel hosted the awards for the second year in a row to demonstrate solidarity to the cause. For the last six years, The Restore Awards® by the Kindness Practice Foundation, an NGO, founded by Dr Rachna Chhachhi, cancer, nutrition, and mental health therapist, support and celebrate individuals and organisations in the areas of mental health, inclusion and sustainability. Unlike other awards, there is no registration or entry fee for these awards. The awards were presented by the foundation, hosted by JW Marriott, and partnered by Right Shift from ITC, as nutrition partner, Organic India from Tata Consumer as gifts partner and The Honest Blend as beverage partner.

"Kindness is not a soft skill," said Dr Chhachhi on stage. "It is an active choice that creates a powerful impact in helping us be in more positive mental health." The awards are supported by corporates and individuals who donate for the cause to the foundation which implements awareness projects in mental health, inclusion and sustainability. TV actor Shweta Kawatra is a Kindness ambassador and supports mental health for women in different stages for the NGO. "Having battled postpartum depression, I'm happy to extend my support to The Restore Awards® as a tribute and a salute to the well-being warriors for their unparalleled humanitarian efforts towards empowering fellow humans."

CHRO and chief Sustainability Head, Himal Tiwari spoke about partnering with Kindness for Autism. "Through Pay Autention and E-Sanidhya, we are working to build an inclusive, phygital ecosystem that ensures early support, holistic care, and opportunities for neurodiverse individuals. By bringing together the wider ecosystem, Tata Power is committed to recognising, empowering, and celebrating every mind. We are thankful for our association with Kindness Practice Foundation and excited to begin this joint programme on autism awareness in Mumbai and Bangalore." - Mr. Himal Tewari, CHRO & Chief - Sustainability & CSR, Tata Power."

This year winners included Mitti Cafe, which is run by persons with disabilities (PWDs), Yash Charitable Trust, which works of skill development and employment programs for neurodiverse individuals, Dr Karishma Kirti, breast cancer surgeon, who is creating awareness on early detection for breast cancer, Aaroha Music Therapy, which helps patients with pain, undergoing cancer treatments, those with sleep issues, release their stress and pain through music therapy, GoodKarma Farms, a centre for regenerative agricultural practises, N S. Naveen, a lupus warrior who creates awareness on movement and mobility, Pawdopt, a rescue and rehabilitation shelter for all kinds of animals, Millet Tribe by Sonia Luthra, which creates awareness on our oldest greens and healthy eating, Thepla House by Tejal, which promotes vegetarian home-cooked meals across many locations in Mumbai, Tata power for the impact on autism through their 'Pay Autention' programme, Imaara Foundation, an NGO, which provides support to victims of sexual and gender based violence, and Sisters Living Works, a suicide prevention NGO. All these winners are impacting planet and human health to become better in these difficult times when human and planet degradation is rising drastically.

